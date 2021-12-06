ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

New ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer Has Neo And Trinity Fighting A Familiar Battle

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to enter the Matrix once again! Later this month the anticipated sequel The Matrix Resurrections finally arrives. The original film, released way back in 1999 (!!!) was a cultural phenomenon that sparked debate about...

punchdrunkcritics.com

Comments / 1

Related
bulletin-news.com

Neo Visits his Past in New Matrix Resurrections Clip

At The Game Awards on Thursday night, a new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections was shown. Neo (Keanu Reeves) and a blue-haired character (Jessica Henwick) go through a door to join a train bound for Tokyo in the trailer. They then enter a mystery area where a clip from the previous film is being played via another door. Yes, in the upcoming film. I’m curious.
VIDEO GAMES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS: Neo & Trinity Question Everything In New Stills From The Long-Awaited Sequel

As we inch closer and closer to our re-entry into the Matrix, Warner Bros. has shared over forty new hi-resolution stills from The Matrix Resurrections, offering stunning new shots of our returning heroes Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), who find themselves back on the side of the living and beginning to question everything about their surroundings.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Aleksandar Hemon
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 Trailer: The Rebels Have To Find Warm Land

TNT’s reimagining of Bong Joon-ho’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi film Snowpiercer has been a hit for the network. With Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton: the head of the “tallies” and leading a class-warfare-styled revolution against those in the Wilford Corporation who were imposing their way of life on everyone on the train, it was a fun and bloody ride. However, his tenure was short-lived. By the end of the second season, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) had returned, and through his Machiavellian schemes and his charisma, managed to take the train back from Layton and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly). While things are looking bleak for the good guys, there’s hope as some parts of the snow-covered planet are starting to warm up.
TV SERIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window’ Trailer: Kristen Bell Stars In Netflix’s Satire Of Mystery Thrillers

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: A beautiful, lonely woman is holed up in her home, refusing to leave. She takes an interest in her neighbors across the way, and one day while looking out the window she sees a violent crime committed. When she tries to tell the police, they don’t believe her. Nobody does. Sound like any one of a dozen movies adapted from books over the last couple of years? Well, The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window is here to at least have a little fun with this overused premise.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matrix#Sci Fi#Trinity#Hbo Max
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Burnet Joins Melissa Barrera in STX Thriller ‘Bed Rest’

Ray Donovan and The Affair alum Guy Burnet is set to star in STXfilms and Project X thriller Bed Rest, joining In the Heights star Melissa Barrera. Lori Evans Taylor wrote and is directing the film, which is currently in production in Winnipeg. The story centers on Julie (Barrera), who, according to the project’s synopsis, “after years of struggling to start a family, is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, she begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints.” William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce under their Project X Entertainment banner along with Evans Taylor and Barrera. David Gendron, Matthew Helderman, Ali Jazayeri and Luke Taylor will executive produce. Burnet, who is repped by ICM, Lasher Group and the U.K.’s United Agents, can be seen in Amazon series The Feed and recently wrapped production on Western Dead for a Dollar, appearing onscreen with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

New ‘Halo’ Series Trailer Reveals Master Chief In Action

As video games and big-budget Hollywood movie studios grow steadily closer, events like The Game Awards have become the place for dropping some pretty big announcements. So at last night’s show we not only got the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but also a new trailer for the upcoming Halo TV series debuting on Paramount+. The reveal comes just a day after the lastest game, Halo Infinite, was fully released onto XBox Game Pass. I know, because I’ve been playin’ that shit.
VIDEO GAMES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: 10 of Amazon’s craziest Black Friday deals are back on Sunday Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This movie...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy