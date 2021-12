Make sure you know whether or not there is a maximum amount of moves you can make in your league. If there isn’t, take full advantage and look at how many games teams are playing each week. The Spurs play five games this week, and for those with free-for-all waivers and no move-maximum can stack their rosters with Spurs players so they can get even more production. Opportunity is key and the more games the player plays, the better the opportunity is for higher overall production as there are a lot of injuries around the league. For those with move-maximums either for the season or the week, make sure to check to see which teams have heavier schedules for the next two weeks that way you can plan which player on your bench to rotate on...

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO