A confession up top: for as much as I’ve known a lockout was coming, and for as long as I’ve been thinking about what this period would be like, I still find myself unprepared to transition immediately into “what the coverage looks like now” mode. I think that is primarily because it’s all so fresh – there’s still a lot to unpack in THIS moment before I can transition – and also because the dang Cubs did so much stuff this week! I still have a whole lot I want to say about, and dig into, with the transactions. So that’ll be a lot of what comes in the near-term, and then we will get into a mode of coverage that makes sense during a lockout.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO