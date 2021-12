Poor Charlie Brown. For someone as optimistic and persevering as he tries to be, he sure doesn't get the same kindness shown to him in return. In a way, that's the whole point of the long-running (and beloved) Peanuts comic strip that was created by Charles M. Schulz and debuted in 1950. No matter how selfish or mean, critical or insulting, his friends are to him, or how he never succeeds in just about anything he does (like picking out the perfect Christmas decorations or untangling his kite from that pesky Kite-Eating Tree), he doesn't let that stop him from trying to reach his goals and being the best person he can be. But over thousands of comic strips and countless holiday television specials, there have been some moments that rise above the rest in terms of just how awful he is treated by his peers.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO