West Virginia offensive tackle Parker Moorer is in the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The 6-foot-4, 308-pounder was a redshirt sophomore this season. Moorer committed to the Mountaineers in the Class of 2019, making the switch from his original commitment to Maryland. He redshirted that first season, then played in all ten games in 2020 as a backup right tackle. He began this season as the starting right tackle before losing the job to true freshman Wyatt Milum. He still made appearances in jumbo packages and special team units, but his snaps at right tackle dwindled to nothing as the year went on.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO