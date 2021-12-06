ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Food Truck Fest is Jan. 15 in Port St. Lucie

The event is set for Jan. 15 at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center in Port St. Lucie. Photo by Harry Gillen on Unsplash

The Treasure Coast Food Truck Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center in Port St. Lucie.

In addition to a variety of food trucks, there will be booths manned by local businesses and handmade crafters. Kids can enjoy free bounce houses, a soft play zone, and toddler bumper cars.

There also will be live music, stage performances, and giveaways.

To register for free tickets, or inquire about booth space, email info@TouchofMagicEvents.org .

No alcohol will be served and no pets are allowed, except for service animals. The event will be held rain or shine. The MIDFLORIDA Event Center is located at 9221 S.E. Event Center Place in Port St. Lucie.


