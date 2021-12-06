ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Department of Transportation Will Pay for Your Ride Home

By Maxx
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It'll never be said enough, there is no good reason why you should ever get behind the wheel if you are not sober. In case you needed another good reason why you shouldn't drive if you aren't sober; the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) wants to help pay for your -...

upr.org

How will Infrastructure Bill funding be used by the Utah Department of Transportation?

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill was passed earlier this month, allocating large amounts of money for public works projects across the country. A large part of the infrastructure bill is focused on rebuilding roads, bridges and railways across the US. Based on the funding formula, Utah is set to receive $2.4 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs, with another $225 billion for repairing and replacing bridges over the next five years.
UTAH STATE
WNYT

NYS Department of Transportation preps for the snowy season

The State Department of Transportation tells us they are monitoring the weather Sunday into Monday and plan to have crews ready to hit the roads. They've got 175 snowplows and 400 operators and supervisors at the ready in the Greater Capital Region. They're asking drivers to be careful and drive appropriately for the weather conditions, especially early in the season. They also say it's a good idea to build in extra time in your travels and make sure you adjust your speed accordingly for the conditions on the road.
TRAFFIC
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Department of Transportation Looking for Input on I-29 Improvements

The State of South Dakota wants to hear from you about a proposed project involving Interstate 29 in Tea and Harrisburg. The South Dakota Department of Transportation, in collaboration with Lincoln County, the cities of Harrisburg and Tea, along with the Federal Highway Administration, is holding a public open house meeting, Tuesday (November 30) from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM in the Council Room of the Tea City Hall at 600 East 1st Street.
HARRISBURG, SD
State
Colorado State
CBS Denver

‘Revitalizing Main Streets’ Program Open For Additional Grant Opportunities

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis, along with his administration, and the Colorado Department of Transportation are working to help save people money and help small businesses through the “Revitalizing Main Streets Program.” (credit: Getty Images) Polis said the CDOT program is open for additional grant opportunities to improve safety on urban roadways and main streets throughout Colorado. Some of the goals include reducing crashes, stimulating the economy, and improving transportation for everyone to safely get around. Applicants can submit infrastructure projects up to $2 million. The deadline for submission is Feb. 4, 2022.
DENVER, CO
Turnto10.com

Department of Transportation in need of plow drivers this winter

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is calling on all plow drivers. The Department of Transportation said it's willing to pay from $50 to $250 an hour to keep roads clear this winter. Applicants need a commercial driver's license. "RIDOT does have enough plow drivers currently to adequately plow our...
TRAFFIC
The Daily Ardmoreite

Oklahoma Department of Transportation expands Drive Oklahoma app ahead of winter weather

The holiday season means travel plans and traffic across the region for many. As families plan for visits near and far – and as folks look for updates on incoming and outgoing packages, road conditions are of concern.   Oklahoma’s transportation and turnpike agencies are gearing up to help keep things moving, with updates to weather and construction notification systems as well as updates to the Oklahoma Drive application for public use.   ...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
abovethelaw.com

The Department Of Transportation Should Leave Advertising To The Kardashians

On today’s episode of The Right Can’t Meme™ (because lets face it, Biden isn’t the dirty commie they want you to think) the Department of Transportation is in some hot water for circulating a meme that may count as illegal lobbying. My initial thoughts about this were another meme, namely:
TRAFFIC
funcheap.com

Free Uber/Lyft/Cab Rides Home on Thanksgiving

Law firm GJEL Accident Attorneys “Drink and Alive Free Cab Program” is reimbursing cab/ Uber/ Lyft rides for Thanksgiving to help keep the roads safe. All you have to do is make the right choice to take a cab ride, Uber, or Lyft home if you’ve been drinking. Pay for the cab upfront, and GJEL will reimburse you for it up to $15.
TRAFFIC
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Omicron Variant Found In Boulder Wastewater Detection System

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– There are indications there is a low-level transmission of the omicron strain of COVID-19 in Boulder. State health officials can’t say exactly how much it has spread. (credit: Getty Images) “We are unable to quantify how many cases that detection in the Boulder wastewater municipal represents but we believe it’s likely more than one case, likely some low level of community representation,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. There are two confirmed cases of omicron in Colorado. One in Arapahoe County and one in Boulder. “This is obviously not because we believe that more transmission is occurring here in Colorado than in other parts of the country. We do believe that we have a very robust surveillance system here, both our clinical testing that’s happening as well as our wastewater surveillance system,” said Herlihy. She went on to say that the best defenses are vaccines, face masks and social distancing.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

First Omicron Variant Case Confirmed in Colorado

Breaking COVID-19 news today (December 2, 2021) as it has been reported that a traveler to South Africa has returned to Colorado with the latest variant. 9News is reporting that the Colorado Department of Health and Environment has confirmed the state's first Omicron variant case. A woman who traveled to South Africa, and lives in Arapahoe County, had gotten two vaccination shots, but not a booster, as she was not eligible yet.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Four Colorado Cities Ranked as ‘Best Small Towns in America’

The number of people moving to Colorado over the past several years has increased exponentially, but with everything that the Centennial State has to offer, you can't blame out-of-staters for wanting to live here. There are obvious draws for people wanting to move to the bigger Colorado cities such as...
POLITICS
CBS Denver

Staffing Issues, Mistake Lead To Cancellation Of 2 Vaccine Clinics Set Up For Coloradans To Get Boosters

(CBS4) – As the world continues to watch omicron closely, the State of Colorado’s message remains the same: Get your vaccine doses. They are adding community vaccine clinics so Coloradans can get their boosters hoping to make it easier. Things didn’t wind up being easier for Kevin Wood. He told CBS4 he was trying to get a booster at Ball Arena but left after learning the Colorado Department of Transportation’s mobile vaccine bus which was scheduled to be there was not. “No signs. No bus. Drove down to one parking lot and the other parking lot and drove back and walked around,”...
COLORADO STATE
