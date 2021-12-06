ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 gifts for nappers who love to catch their zzz's

By Sara Tabin
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
From alarm clocks to sleep masks, we've got gift ideas for the enthusiastic napper in your life. Reviewed / Loftie / Asakuki / Lunya

Know someone whose favorite time of day is bedtime? Who dreads above all else the sound of their alarm? Who looks forward all week to sleeping in on Saturday? If you’re looking for a holiday gift for them, we’ve got you covered with a list of the best gifts you can get for an enthusiastic napper right now, no matter your budget.

1. For the friend that likes to snuggle: A Squishmallow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41821B_0dFdyn0r00
Gifts for nappers: Squishmallows come in an assortment of shapes, sizes, and price points. Reviewed / Squishmallows

People of all ages like going to sleep with a snuggly stuffie nestled under their arms—and Squishmallows are the item of the season. The popular, egg-shaped stuffed toys come in an assortment of animals and fruits, including avocados, elephants, penguins and dragons to cater to your BFF’s interests. Plus, there’s a range of prices—anywhere from $15 to $60—to suit anyone’s budget.

2. For the friend who’s into skincare: A silk pillowcase

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073Inv_0dFdyn0r00
Gifts for nappers: Some people love sleeping on silk pillowcases. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Some people are big fans of sleeping on silk pillowcases , believing that it can improve one’s hair and skin. While this hasn't been proven definitively, it is true that silk cases can help improve skin moisture—and they can obviously add a luxe feel to your sleeping experience. We recommend the Alaska Bear silk pillowcase because of its zipper enclosure that keeps a pillow from slipping out. Not to mention, it’s priced much lower than other popular silk pillowcases out there.

Get the Alaska Bear silk pillowcase at Amazon for $23.99

3. For the deep sleeper: Loftie alarm clock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQ7F9_0dFdyn0r00
Gifts for nappers: Consider an alarm clock to help a deep sleeper out of bed. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

This alarm clock does more than the typical wake-up call. It also has a night light, white and pink noise and bedtime stories to drift off to sleep quickly and comfortably. Plus, it’s got lots of pleasant tones to finally retire those pesky smartphone sounds. These top-notch features earned the Loftie our best upgrade pick after testing nearly a dozen alarm clocks . If you have a friend who could use an all-around sleep upgrade, tell them to clear off their nightstand.

Get the Loftie smart alarm clock at Tuft & Needle for $149

4. For the minimalist: A subscription to Headspace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15B2Zd_0dFdyn0r00
Gifts for nappers: Headspace offers calming meditations and restful noises for night. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Not everyone wants more “stuff” this holiday season. In that case, consider a subscription to a meditation app . This is also an excellent gift for a friend who is anxious or anyone you know who wants to strike up a mindfulness practice. We’ve looked into several popular ones to find our favorite, and Headspace topped our list. The app walks both beginners and more experienced practitioners through guided breathing techniques and other sleep-focused exercises to help them relax and unwind.

Get a yearlong Headspace subscription for $59.88

5. For the light-sensitive friend: A sleep mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pw1zr_0dFdyn0r00
Gifts for nappers: Add a bit of luxury to your friend's nighttime routine with a silk eye mask. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

A good sleep mask blocks out light to provide a comfortable sleeping environment no matter the time of day. This Alaska Bear makes a great budget gift for anyone who wakes up the moment sunlight enters a room. According to some of the 28,000 Amazon reviewers, it’s comfortable to wear all night and would be a great choice for long airplane flights or stays in hotel rooms without blackout curtains. For a bit of luxury, we also recommend the Lunya sleep mask . It doesn’t pull on hair or irritate skin and it stays on all night thanks to its thick, silk-covered elastic band.

6. For the tea drinker: Fred Manatea tea infuser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Iop6_0dFdyn0r00
Gifts for nappers: This whimsical tea infuser will put a smile on a friend's face. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Know a friend who starts and ends every day with a hot cup of tea? This cute tea infuser can brighten up their routine—and it's at the top of our list of the best ones we tested. It’s easy to clean and steeps an even brew. Plus, it’s adorable to look at as it clings to the edge of a mug.

It’s beloved by more than 3,000 Amazon reviewers. “Goofy little manatee stares up at you from the cup while happily steeping your tea,” describes one buyer who said his wife “laughed hysterically” the first time she used it. Pair Fred with some loose-leaf herbal tea and your friend will be relaxed and well-hydrated. If manatees aren’t your thing, you can choose a different sea creature like a turtle or narwhal instead.

Get the Fred Manatea Tea Infuser at Amazon for $21

7. For the friend who deserves brighter mornings: A sunrise alarm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xr3N1_0dFdyn0r00
Gifts for nappers: Brighter mornings are on the horizon with a sunrise alarm clock. Reviewed / Felicity Warner

Alarm clocks that jolt you awake with a sudden, obnoxious blare are old news. This gentle sunrise alarm mimics sunrises and sunsets, allowing a user to wake up slowly to natural-feeling, warm light. It has 20 brightness settings as well as seven nature sounds.

Get the Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock at Amazon for $45.98

8. For the practical friend: Organic sheets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Sidk_0dFdyn0r00
Gifts for nappers: Nothing kicks off a good night's rest like a pair of brand-new sheets. Leesa

There’s one thing that everyone needs—and that’s sheets. We’re big fans of Leesa, as the brand manufactures our best upgrade mattress, the Leesa Hybrid . It also sells 100% organic cotton sheets in four colors and a range of sizes (including harder-to-find twin XL and California king). The sheets are stamped with the Global Organic Textile Standard, meaning they meet strict safety criteria. Don’t just take our word for it—online reviewers describe the set as “soft, light, and cool.”

Get sheets at Leesa starting at $139

9. For the friend that likes to scribble: A gratitude journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwWfy_0dFdyn0r00
Gifts for nappers: Gratitude journaling is a great way to focus on the positives in life. Reviewed / Lindsey Vickers

Our expert sleep writer conducted a little experiment and started a gratitude journal . She says she’s never slept better. Her experience is backed by scientific studies that suggest writing down things you’re grateful for every day can improve mental health and sleep . Consider buying a classic Moleskin notebook or a brightly colored Leuchttrum notebook this year for a friend to help get them started.

10. For an anxious friend: Gravity Weighted Blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KsfHr_0dFdyn0r00
Gifts for nappers: Weighted blankets help some people feel relaxed. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Many people find weighted blankets soothing at night, but there’s a lot of choices out there. Our reviewers determined that Gravity sells the best weighted blanket on the market. For starters, it’s well made, stays put and is easy to clean. One note: The Gravity Blanket left our reviewer feeling warm, which means it might be a better gift for a friend who runs cold. Gravity also has a cooling weighted blanket . It wasn’t as warm as the Original—just don’t expect it to actively cool you overnight.

11. For the fancy friend: A velvet quilt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n05A1_0dFdyn0r00
Gifts for nappers: An elegant quilt is meant for your fanciest friend. Saatva

If you have money to burn and a friend you want to impress, this luxe Saatva quilt may fill the bill. Your friend can snuggle under the blanket in bed during cold nights or cozy up with it on the couch. The washed cotton velvet provides an extra soft feel, and the fabric also meets the social and ecological requirements for the Global Organic Textile Standard. In other words, your friend can rest easy knowing that it skips harmful pesticides, fertilizers and insecticides.

Get the Saatva Organic Velvet Diamond Quilt starting at $325

12. For the friend with a sharp nose: An essential oil diffuser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRHHL_0dFdyn0r00
Gifts for nappers: This diffuser impressed our reviewers—and won't break your bank. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

A good essential oil diffuser can transform any old normal room into a spa-like environment and set the mood for a restful nap or nighttime routine . Our reviewers loved the Asakuki Portable Essential Oil Diffuser. It was easy to operate and clean, and it diffused scents evenly during testing. There’s a couple extra features, too: The diffuser lights up with seven colors and has multiple misting settings.

Get the Asakuki Portable Essential Oil Diffuser at Amazon for $19.99

13. For the friend who's into hygge: Fuzzy socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3b5O_0dFdyn0r00
Gifts for nappers: Fuzzy socks make a great winter gift. Azue

With a pair of cozy socks, your friend can say goodbye to cold feet. And this reasonably priced set means you can hand out five pairs to all your pals. Choose from Christmas-themed ones, hearts and flowers or other designs depending on your fancy. The socks have more than 6,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. “They're soft, easy to clean, and stay fuzzy even after multiple washes,” attests one reviewer.

Get Fuzzy Warm Slipper Socks at Amazon for $12.99

14. For the fashionista: The Nap Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cXVR_0dFdyn0r00
Gifts for nappers: The Nap Dress can take your friend from a midday snooze to errands and back to bed. Hill House Home

The uber popular Hill House Nap Dress happens to be one of our favorite outfits, too. If you have a friend who wants to be ready at any time to take a nap—and look cute doing it—this is the dress for them. And the lightweight, whimsical frock is good for more than just sleeping. Our reviewer wore the dress to family gatherings and drinks with friends. Luckily, it comes in a range of patterns and lengths so you can pick out one that your friend will love.

Get the Nap Dress from Hillhouse starting at $125

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 14 gifts for nappers who love to catch their zzz's

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

