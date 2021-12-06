ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana seeks to lift protections for bears around Glacier National Park

By Associated Press (AP)
 5 days ago
Montana is asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to lift threatened species protections for grizzly bears in the northern part of the state.

The request announced Monday comes after bear populations grew sharply in recent years. Run-ins between humans and bruins also have increased, including attacks on livestock and periodic maulings of humans.

Gov. Greg Gianforte says removing federal protections would give state wildlife officials more flexibility to deal with conflict bears.

Northwest Montana has the largest concentration of grizzlies in the Lower 48 states, with more than 1,000 bears across an area that includes Glacier National Park and large expanses of forested wilderness.

