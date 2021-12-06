ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Delta Variant Currently ‘Causing Much More Harm’ As Omicron Arrives In Philadelphia Area, Penn Medicine Doctor Warns

By Stephanie Stahl
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v2U5k_0dFdyZbZ00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 cases are surging again nationwide, mostly from the delta variant, but officials are closely watching omicron, which is here and likely to spread fast. The U.S. on Monday imposed testing requirements for international travelers , all in an effort to slow the rise in COVID cases.

Health officials are busy tracking COVID-19 to determine which variants are spreading and where, but most agree, it won’t be long before the newest variant omicron infects many more people. They’re still unsure how much risk it poses.

The omicron variant is now confirmed in at least 17 states, including the first local cases . In Pennsylvania, it’s a man in his 30’s with mild symptoms who lives in northwest Philadelphia. It’s unknown where he was infected or his vaccine status.

In northern New Jersey, a vaccinated woman from Georgia had traveled from South Africa. She has moderate symptoms.

“The omicron variant seems to be spreading really rapidly,” Dr. Frederic Bushman, Penn Medicine’s chair of microbiology, said.

Bushman, the chair of microbiology at Penn Medicine whose lab is testing for the variant, says the bigger concern right now is the delta variant. That’s caused a 14-day spike in new COVID infections, now hitting 108,000 a day. That’s up 19% in just two weeks, the vast majority among unvaccinated people.

“Delta is causing much more harm to Americans today than omicron,” Bushman said. “What’s scary about omicron, it has so many changes in the genome. It’s spreading so fast that it looks like a very aggressive new variant.”

Bushman says while omicron appears to be more contagious, there are also early indications it’s less severe.

“Really, what we’re going to see is over the next three or four weeks, a dramatic increase in the number of cases of omicron,” Dr. David Agus said. “And it’s a perfect storm, right? The weather getting colder, people getting together for the holidays.”

Vaccination remains the best protection and rates have improved some. Many believe the shots will also help fight the latest variant.

“Get vaccinated. It’ll protect you from omicron and other variants as well,” Bushman said. “You may still get infected at some frequency, but it’s likely to be much less severe.”

In an effort to contain the variant, all travelers coming to the U.S. will need a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of departure.

“Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” Zohaib Valani, an international traveler, said.

Since it is believed omicron can spread very easily, health officials are urging people to use masks indoors, avoid large indoor gatherings and get vaccinated. Booster shots as recommended.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Delta, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Leading Country In COVID-19 Hospitalizations As Increase In Cases Causes Holiday Spike Concern

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Coronavirus cases are surging nationwide and Pennsylvania tops the country with the most number of hospitalizations. Demand for the vaccine is slowing as concern increases about a holiday spike. Officials are now pleading with people to take precautions. COVID-19 cases are tripling in many parts of the tri-state region as new vaccine mega-sites are opening. Pennsylvania again has the highest daily average number of COVID hospitalizations in the country, most in the central and western parts of the state. While our southeastern region isn’t as bad, Philadelphia has its highest daily case totals since the spring. “There’s definitely concern especially...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Doctor: Omicron variant likely already in Indiana, delta remains the major threat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to preliminary data, Pfizer’s booster vaccine protects against the omicron mutation. The shot, scientists say, is successful in recognizing and neutralizing infection. News 8 spoke with Dr. Sandeep Dube, a cardiologist and the president-elect of Indianapolis’ American Heart Association Board of Directors. Sandeep says...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Northwest Philadelphia#Penn Medicine Doctor#Covid#Penn Medicine#Americans
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Warning About Delta, Omicron COVID Variants

Coronavirus cases in America are raging again, as Delta and a new variant, Omicron, stalk humanity—and the data "suggests very strongly that Omicron has a transmission advantage," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He issued urgent words of warning in a new interview with McClatchy. Read on for five pieces of essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

Mask Mandate Still In Effect For All Philadelphia Schools, Day Cares And Early Childhood Education Settings, Health Officials Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mask mandate is still in effect for schools, daycares and early childhood education settings in the City of Philadelphia, despite the Pennsylvania Supreme Court throwing out the statewide school mask mandate on Friday. The Philadelphia Health Department says the indoor mask mandate issued on Aug. 12 is still in force. The mandate applies to all schools, day cares and early childhood education settings in Philadelphia. “We are disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision to end the state’s mask mandate in schools,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. “One of the most likely reasons that Philadelphia’s rates of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Microbiology
CBS LA

LA County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surpass 700 Amid Concerns Of Winter Surge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals surged past 700 Saturday, amid signs of a winter spike in COVID cases. There are 707 COVID patients at county hospitals, up from 684 on Friday, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care is 182, up from 165 a day earlier. The latest figures come one day after local health officials reported 1,924 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths associated with the virus, bringing the county’s cumulative totals to 1,543,784 cases and 27,304 deaths since the pandemic began. RELATED:...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Philly

2 Chester County Tower Health Hospitals Closing In Move ‘Devastating For Our Community’

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A big blow for Chester County as two hospitals will close in a matter of weeks. They are Jennersville Hospital on West Baltimore Pike in West Grove, and Brandywine Hospital on Reeceville Road in Coatesville. Just two weeks ago Tower Health, which owns both hospitals, announced that they’d found a buyer to take over the facilities. Thursday morning, Tower announced that deal has fallen through. Both hospitals will close and the residents in Chester County who utilize them will be left in dire straits. Jennersville will close on Dec. 31 and Brandywine on Jan. 31. Eyewitness News spoke to...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

COVID Cases, Hospitalizations On Rise Locally, Nationally Ahead Of Holidays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out the school mask mandate across the state on Friday. Meanwhile, the New Jersey health department has announced a second case of the omicron variant. The new case comes as COVID cases are increasing locally and nationally. On Friday, New Jersey recorded its highest one-day number of positive cases since January. Pennsylvania and Delaware are also seeing a dramatic increase. Officials say cases and hospitalizations are surging at the worst time. Across the United States, new cases are averaging around 121,000 a day. Here in the northeast, where vaccination rates are among the highest in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
EatThis

New Rules All Americans Must Follow Due to COVID

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, cases in the U.S. are on the rise and officials are wary about the potential implications of the newly discovered Omicron variant. Last week, President Biden announced new rules and initiatives to limit the spread of the disease this winter, around the same time some local governments adjusted their own ordinances. These are the recently enacted rules that Americans must follow because of COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Some Vaccination Clinics Seeing Higher Numbers Of People Due To COVID Winter Surge Fears

WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – A COVID surge may have started in Los Angeles County as health officials report high transmission rates, increased case numbers and other factors that may be driving the rise in people visiting a vaccination site in Wilmington. “We’re really excited, we’re kind of celebrating too,” said mom Amanda Luna, whose family brought pizza with them to the Wilmington clinic because, after Thursday night, everyone in their household will have gotten their COVID-19 shots. Dec. 8, 2021 (credit: CBS) The Luna Family joined crowds of people coming in at a rate Dr. Jerry Abraham said he has not seen since the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Considering Requiring Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination For Indoor Dining

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are considering requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor dining in the city, according to a spokesperson for the mayor’s office. The possible mandate would be similar to one in New York City, which requires patrons and employees to show proof of vaccination. “The city continues to consider strategies to address rising cases and hospitalizations. We ask the public to continue following the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 guidance: getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a mask (and double-masking in crowded and indoor settings), getting tested, and staying home if you’re sick,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: State Approaches 1K Patients Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 984 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest since May 1 when there were 957 patients being treated, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. Since its website was compromised by a cyberattack on Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health has restored some online functions but has not been able to fully report the state’s COVID-19 metrics, including new cases, deaths, tests and positivity rate. While it experiences “a server outage,” the department has updated data on hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Dec. 9. Hospitalizations increased by 59 to 984. Of those hospitalized, 752 adults are...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy