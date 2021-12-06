ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

$6.6M Awarded To Redeveloping Tree Of Life Synagogue

By Ken Rice
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tqrd4_0dFdyWxO00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf delivered what he called a “Hanukkah gift” to the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Monday — millions of state dollars to help rebuild the site of the worst anti-Semitic attack ever on American soil.

The $6.6 million grant is intended to transform a site of trauma into a place of remembrance and education.

“We will create a place where people will be moved by the beacon of light that emanates from Tree of Life to the entire world,” said Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, “demonstrating that out of this horror, we have created a source of inspiration to all who seek it.”

Some parts of the structure will be renovated, while others will be demolished and rebuilt. And the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh — now in Greenfield — will be incorporated into the synagogue site.

The lead architect has said the project will address the persistence of anti-Semitism and intolerance, and affirm America’s democratic values.

“I am so proud to support the community’s efforts to reimagine this space, to create a welcome place for residents, for visitors in Pittsburgh, to reflect and to learn and to grow,” Wolf said.

Tree of Life has raised what it calls substantial funding for the project on its own – an effort that will continue, as will the ongoing recovery for all impacted by the horror of Oct. 27, 2018. As Rabbi Myers has said, the congregation won’t ever be healed. Rather, he says, “we will always be healing.”

Comments / 3

mark may
2d ago

Why? Does cash heal wounds? How much have they profited? The mayor was on the news saying how they have overcome hate but if I remember, there was nothing but hate from him and the synagogue towards our former president! This all because of 1 psycho that could not control his hate! If this were a Catholic Church the story would have been over in a week

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Park Synagogue gets ‘Cozy’ for Chanukah

Park Synagogue’s Park Family Connection, a group for synagogue families and friends with children under the age of 10, held a free outdoor event, “A Cozy Chanukah,” Nov. 2 at Park Synagogue’s Wain Pavilion in Pepper Pike. Despite the cold, wind and rain, 18 families gathered to celebrate Chanukah with...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
pittsburghmagazine.com

State Awards Tree of Life $6.6 Million to Aid Its Rebuilding Efforts

More than halfway through this year’s Hanukkah festival, Pennsylvania announced that one local synagogue will be receiving a notable gift. State Sen. Jay Costa and Rep. Dan Frankel announced Friday that the commonwealth will award a $6.6 million grant to the Tree of Life synagogue, directed toward its restoration and rebuilding efforts.
RELIGION
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Visits the Tree of Life in Pittsburgh to Highlight $6.6 Million to Help Rebuild the Synagogue

Project will reimagine the site of the worst anti-Semitic attack on U.S. soil. Governor Tom Wolf visited the Tree of Life in Pittsburgh today to announce $6.6 million in state funding to support the rebuilding and reimagining of the synagogue. The governor was joined by Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa and members of the Tree of Life’s REMEMBER. REBUILD. RENEW campaign which will transform the site of the worst antisemitic attack in U.S. history into a new place of hope, remembrance, and education.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
butlerradio.com

Wolf Announces State Grant For Tree of Life Synagogue

Governor Tom Wolf was in Pittsburgh yesterday where he formally announced that the Tree of Life Synagogue would receive state funding to support rebuilding. “Tree of Life is undertaking a project to remember the past, to inform the present, and promote healing for the future,” Wolf said. “I’m so proud to support the community’s effort to reimagine this space. To create a welcoming place for residents and visitors and for Pittsburgh to reflect, learn and grow.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Joint Jewish Education Program Hosts Annual Latkepalooza

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All around our community, people are celebrating the holidays, and for many, that means a lot of traditions and food. On Sunday, the Joint Jewish Education Program Congregation Beth Shalom held its annual Latkepalooza event. The latke is a type of potato pancake traditionally prepared as part of Hanukkah celebrations. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Organizers also say it’s also a day for families and the community to come together. The congregation has been holding the festival during Hanukkah for more than a decade.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thepressgroup.net

Synagogue offers free membership

EMERSON—Congregation B’nai Israel, an innovative, conservative Jewish synagogue, is welcoming prospective new members with a six-month free trial membership during the period Jan. 1 through June 30, 2022. By taking advantage of the trial membership, families with young children can introduce them to a synagogue, Jewish culture, traditions and prayer....
WESTWOOD, NJ
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

'It is a Hanukkah present': Wolf directs $6.6 million to Tree of Life reimagining project

On Monday, the final day of Hanukkah, the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill came one step closer to healing. State and city officials, including Gov. Tom Wolf, Mayor Bill Peduto, and Mayor-elect Ed Gainey stood side-by-side in the rain outside the synagogue to announce a $6.6 million state investment to redevelop the site where a shooting attack claimed the lives of 11 congregation members in 2018.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synagogue#Hanukkah#The Tree Of Life#Kdka#Anti Semitic#American
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tree of Life receives grant for rebuild project

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life/Or L’Simcha Congregation will be awarded a multimillion dollar state grant to fund a rebuilding project at the synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Gov. Tom Wolf will be at the site on Monday to announce the award, which is part of a $54.5 million...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tree of Life receives $6.6 million to restore site

Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life/Or L’Simcha Congregation has been awarded a $6.6 million grant to help rebuild the site of the worst antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Gov. Tom Wolf’s office made the announcement Friday and the money is part of a $54.5 million package to support some 16 community, economic development and revitalization projects across Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WRAL

Holocaust survivors mark Hanukkah at Jerusalem Western Wall

JERUSALEM — Several dozen Holocaust survivors marked the third night of Hanukkah on Tuesday with a menorah-lighting ceremony at Jerusalem's Western Wall that paid tribute to them and the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis. The candle-lighting was organized by the Jewish Claims Conference at the Western Wall in...
RELIGION
Parade

Hanukkah Blessings and Prayers to Honor the Festival of Lights

Hanukkah is the Jewish Festival of Lights. While not as overtly holy a Jewish holiday as Passover or Yom Kippur, Hanukkah has been embraced by the Western world as an often blue-and-white answer to the red and green of the gentile Christian winter holiday of Christmas—and Chanukah still holds a deep and profound meaning for many people of the Jewish faith that goes beyond secular celebrations.
FESTIVAL
MyChesCo

$10 Million Awarded in Redevelopment Funding for Philadelphia

HARRISBURG, PA — State Sen. Christine Tartaglione D-Philadelphia announced $10 million in state grants was recently awarded to North and Northeast Philadelphia for redevelopment projects. Tartaglione announced the funding, which is awarded through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, will provide grants to projects that will expand medical access, recreation...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Samaritan hosts virtual tree of life ceremony

Invites community members to take part in its annual “Tree of Life: Season of Light” illumination program, a time to remember, recognize and honor loved ones who are no longer with them in this physical world. The program will be held virtually and is available for viewing starting Dec. 1...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Hanukkah 2021: When does the Jewish festival start and what’s the meaning behind it?

Despite not being mentioned in the Torah, Hanukkah is one of the most highly anticipated and joyous Jewish festivals of the entire year.The “Festival of Lights” tells the story of the Maccabees, an army of rebels in Israel who revolted against the Seleucid Greek King Antiochus, who was trying to kill all the Jewish people.While the exact historical truth of the series of events that led to the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem is a topic of debate, every year Jews around the world celebrate the victory of the Maccabees over their oppressors and the miracle of the temple’s...
FESTIVAL
Daily Mail

Charred ruins of a fortress dating back 2,100 years are 'tangible evidence' of the Hanukkah story as Jewish rebels burnt down the building during the Maccabean Revolt

The charred remains of a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress have been unearthed in Israel and experts say the scene provides 'tangible evidence of the Hanukkah story.'. Hanukkah, an eight-day Jewish celebration, honors the rededication during the second century BC of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where Jews rose up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt – and this stronghold was destroyed by Jewish rebels during the uprising.
RELIGION
ftc.co

Links For the Church (12/06)

“Consider some common lies discouraging women from practicing confession—and the truths women need.”. “Since we all struggle with some form of procrastination, we should all benefit from thinking through what the Bible says about it in more detail.”. “It’s hard to discern a potential leader’s character, even in our native...
RELIGION
CBS Pittsburgh

August Wilson African American Cultural Center Hosts Holiday Community Day

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People came together on Saturday at the August Wilson Center for a holiday-themed community day. Children of all ages were treated to fun activities and got to learn about the meaning behind the seven days of Kwanzaa, which begins December 26. Visitors also got to see live musical performances and browse offerings from local food vendors and artists.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
41K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy