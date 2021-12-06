ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Buck, who Peyton Manning ribbed on air, is one of the ManningCast guests for Bills-Patriots

By Charles Curtis
 5 days ago
The ManningCast, thank goodness, is BACK.

In Week 13, the Monday Night Football alternative broadcast starring Eli and Peyton Manning will be on for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots matchup, and while the headliner is David Letterman — just three guests this week (no active NFLers again, the curse lives on?) and he’s leading off — there’s also Aqib Talib and FOX Sports’ Joe Buck, who gets to close things out.

Let’s focus on Buck for a minute — Peyton zinged him recently on a ManningCast, something that I hope gets addressed on Monday night. And if it does, it’ll be television gold as usual.

This is going to be a good one, I can feel it.

