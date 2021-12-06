ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 5 days ago
The Orlando Magic (5-19) travel to Chase Center Monday to take on the Golden State Warriors (19-4). Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Magic vs. Warriors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Warriors, tied for the best record in the NBA, have lost 2 of their last 3. They split a two-game series with the surging Suns, who are also 19-4. Then, after their second game, they fell into a trap-game loss to the Spurs.

Golden State has the second-best record against the spread in the NBA, sitting at 16-6-1. The Dubs are led by two-time MVP Stephen Curry. As for the Magic, they’re 11-13 ATS.

With a couple of their best players having yet to take the court, the Magic have relied heavily on second-year G Cole Anthony and F Wendell Carter Jr. This will be a difficult matchup for one of the league’s worst and most inefficient offenses.

Magic at Warriors odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports' betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 4:45 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Magic +900 (bet $100 to win $900) | Warriors -2000 (bet $2,000 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Magic +16.5 (-115) | Warriors -16.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 218.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Magic at Warriors key injuries

Magic

  • G Jalen Suggs (thumb) out

Warriors

  • F Andre Iguodala (knee) out

Magic at Warriors odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Warriors 116, Magic 102

PASS on the money line. There is never a good time to play a -2000. The Magic don’t have high schoolers taking the court. An upset is, at the very least, possible.

“LEAN” very slightly to the MAGIC +16.5 (-115) as this spread is incredibly large for a regular season game.

If the Warriors are up more than 15 within the last 5-8 minutes, they should coast, which is what should be expected to happen.

A backdoor cover is very likely here. Golden State has 19 wins but just 7 by more than 16. They have several 15-point victories as well. Winning by 16 is not easy, even for the NBA’s best defense.

The Magic are terrible, but they’ve only lost by this number once in their last 6, taking down the Nuggets and losing to the Sixers by 5 in that stretch as well. All analysis will point to a Golden State blowout, but 17 is almost too much to not at least wager a small unit on.

BET on the OVER 218.5 (-115) as there has been reverse-line movement on the total. The total opened at 216, and per pregame.com, 58% of the money is being put on the Under.

While typically following the public is smart, the sportsbooks like their position so much they’re going to continue to put the number higher so bettors keep hammering the Under.

I’d side with the sportsbooks, mainly because of the Warriors offensive prowess. They rank No. 3 in offensive rating and No. 3 in three-point field goal percentage. The Magic have the 17th-worst opponent’s three-point percentage.

The Warriors are going to abuse their ineptness at guarding the three. Also, the Magic have averaged 112 in their last two games, so something may be clicking in Orlando.

