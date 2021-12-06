A man in Tulsa County Jail for sex crimes is believed to have more victims out there, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police believe a man in the Tulsa County Jail for an alleged sex crimes spree in September could have more victims out there.

Police arrested James Townes back in September after numerous incidents where women came forward claiming they were either sexually assaulted by Townes or they said Townes had attempted to sexually assault them in the Brookside and Hope Valley neighborhoods of Tulsa.

“There may be some people out there who came into contact with this man who may not know he is in custody now,” TPD Special Victims Unit Lieutenant Darin Ehrenrich told FOX23. “Maybe they weren’t sure if he would come back and retaliate or try again, but we want them to know that he’s in custody, and it’s safe to come and tell us what happened.”

Ehrenrich said Townes is accused of groping and assaulting so many women on multiple occasions, it’s very likely there are other victims out there that haven’t come forward yet.

So far, police said, they have documented sexual assaults or attempted sexual assaults ranging in time from September 3rd through September 16th.

“He operated mainly in that one area along Peoria, but it’s very possible things happened in other parts of town that we don’t know about,” Ehrenrich said about the incidents reported to police that range in area from East 41st to East 61st and South Peoria.

On Sept. 3rd, TPD received a report that Townes raped and threatened a woman in an apartment near 41st and Peoria.

On Sept 8th, another victim reported Townes assaulted her and attempted to rape her in an apartment. She was able to fight him off and escape.

On Sept. 12th A woman reported a man approached in her in Walmart at East 44th and South Peoria and attempted to talk to her. When she ignored him, he groped her before she got away. The incident was captured on security video. Later that same day, a women reported that an unknown man got into her vehicle and threatened to hurt her if she didn’t go with him to his apartment which was nearby. She drove to the front of the store, yelled for help, which caused the suspect to exit her vehicle. Suspect was identified as James Townes.

On Sept. 13th, an armed robbery was reported at a convenience store at 61st and Peoria. The suspect was identified as James Townes through surveillance video.

On Sept. 16th, a woman reported that James Townes picked her up while she was walking. The victim stated that she attempted to exit Townes’ vehicle a few minutes later, but Townes pulled out a pistol to keep her in the vehicle. The victim was able to get out of the vehicle after a struggle, and witnesses then observed Townes assaulting the victim. Townes was arrested later on during a traffic stop shortly after that incident and officers recovered the firearm. Townes was later charged in Tulsa County with several counts related to the assault and the traffic stop to include Kidnapping, Possession of a Firearm, and traffic charges.

Townes was taken into custody on Sept 16th, and that is when things stopped. However, Townes arrived in Tulsa from the Oklahoma City metro last spring after being released from prison.

“It’s hard to believe that he just started acting up in September,” Ehrenrich said. “He was in town for a very long time at least late spring and early summer before he started to do these things that we know about.”

Townes was not in prison for previous sex crimes, but police tell FOX23 they find it odd that he just started to allegedly attack women recently.

Ehrenrich said victims wishing to come forward to report an assault don’t need to worry about having all of their evidence in order or worry about if it will turn into a “he said-she said” situation when it comes to reporting a possible encounter. He said investigators can’t do their jobs if people came forward just wondering if their story was good enough to be believed.

Anyone wishing to come forward with a report is asked to call the Tulsa Police sex crimes unit.

