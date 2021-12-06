ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers odds and lines

By Skip Snow
 5 days ago
The Chicago Bears (4-8) and Green Bay Packers (9-3) renew their longtime rivalry series with a Week 14 battle Sunday evening. The contest at Lambeau Field is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bears vs. Packers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

Chicago lost to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday and has dropped six of its last seven games. The Bears had 26 first downs to the Cardinals’ 14, but Chicago was undone by a minus-4 in turnover margin. The 26 first downs were a rarity: the Bears enter this game at Green Bay ranked in the league’s bottom-3 in passing yards, total yards and points scored.

The Packers had a seven-game win streak from Sept. 20 to Oct. 28 but are just 2-2 since. Green Bay heads into this home game off a bye week. The Pack hasn’t lost at home this season, and dating back to 2020, has won 10 in a row at Lambeau Field.

Bears at Packers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 4:40 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Bears +500 (bet $100 to win $500) | Packers -750 (bet $750 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bears +11.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | Packers -11.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 44.5, O: -103 (bet $103 to win $100) | U: -117 (bet $117 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Bears 4-8 | Packers 9-3
  • ATS: Bears 4-8 | Packers 10-2
  • O/U: Bears 4-8 | Packers 4-8

Bears at Packers head-to-head

In a series that dates back to 1921, the Packers are 102-95-6 against their neighbors to the south. Green Bay has won five in a row – both straight up and against the spread – including a 24-14 win over Chicago in Week 6. The Packers are 21-7 ATS in the last 28 Green Bay-Chicago games.

