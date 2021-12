Mt. Hood Community College board member Diane Noriega joins ACCT board of directors Mt. Hood Community College Board of Education member Diane Noriega was voted onto the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Board of Directors. "The MHCC board has focused on addressing racism, equity and poverty in our district," Noriega said. "That approach is what I want to bring to the ACCT board." ACCT is a nonprofit educational organization, representing more than 6,500 elected and appointed trustees who govern over 1,200 community, technical and junior colleges in the United States and beyond, educating more than 11 million...

