Fallout fans come together to raise money for children's cancer research

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
 2 days ago
Hundreds of Fallout fans are coming together for a charity event where all proceeds go toward children’s cancer research.

Fallout For Hope, an annual livestream event organized by members of the Fallout community, is raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Hundreds of streamers between Dec. 4 through Dec. 19 will play titles from across the whole Fallout series while also partaking in special series-themed events. Kenneth Vigue, founder and organizer of Fallout For Hope, told ForTheWin that organizing this year’s event was a herculean effort.

“I started [Fallout For Hope] last year on a whim with only a few weeks of planning and we still had over 300 people taking part, raising $106,000 for St. Jude in just a week,” Vigue said via email. “After the event exceeded expectations, St. Jude and I began planning in January 2021 to make the event a proper and long-term charity initiative that’s become something of a tradition for the Fallout community.”

The Fallout For Hope has a metric ton of brilliant activities planned for the event as well, including:

  • Quake-like esports tournaments in Fallout 76’s custom maps on Dec. 10
  • A lore-driven game show called “Whose Apocalypse Is It Anyway?” that’ll feature actors Danny Shorago (Fallout 4) and Chip Joslin (Fallout 76) doing improv skits Dec. 11
  • “Apocalypse Squares” trivia with guests Wes Johnson (Fallout 3, Fallout 4) along with others on Dec. 12
  • A live production of A Chrismas Carol in Fallout 76 with loads of actors and developers attached to the series, including Bethesda’s Pete Hines

If you would like to check out the Fallout for Hope yourself, it’s already happening on Twitch here. Additional information, such as where to donate, can be found here. Again, the event is running until Dec. 19, so there’s loads of time to check it out and support a great cause.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Kingsport Times-News

Pool league raises money for coats for children

The Tri-Cities APA Pool League & Breaking Tradition Pool Room in Kingsport ran a fundraiser billiards tournament on Nov. 13 and raised $910 for New Kids Coats. The money raised was enough for roughly 60 coats for children. Thanks to the fundraiser, there will be some warm kids this winter at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School.
KINGSPORT, TN
Newswatch 16

Children's book raising money for Dessin Animal Shelter

HONESDALE, Pa. — Last year, Deborah Bailey from Honesdale and Stephanie Matolyak from Greeley wrote and illustrated a children's book called "A Farm Animals' Christmas." Now that it is selling again this year for the holidays, the authors want to give back by donating to Dessin Animal Shelter with some of the proceeds.
HONESDALE, PA
