Dog doing its business on the ice is a perfect metaphor for Flyers' season

The Philadelphia Flyers are having a very bad 2021-22 NHL season.

Losers of eight straight since November 18, the Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant head coach Michel Therrien on Monday in an attempt to turn the team’s 8-10-4 season around. Mere hours after said announcement, Flyers fans were given the most perfect metaphor possible for all they’ve endured this season.

Hosting the Colorado Avalanche on Monday evening, a handful of Philadelphia police dogs were hanging out on the ice after morning skates for a small visit of the team’s facilities. One dog, however, elected to do their business right on the Flyers logo at center ice, a perfect encapsulation of how the season has gone in Philadelphia.

Here’s a video of some of the good dogs attending Flyers practice, but obvious warning for the end for… dog business.

That really does sum it up quite completely as to how this Flyers’ season has been.

But hey, if the Flyers do manage to claw their way back from the hole they find themselves in this year, it will be because this dog rallied the team together! Definitely not any changes that are made by the new coaching staff. Only good dogs.