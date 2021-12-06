The Funniest Wildlife Photos of 2021

Highly commended winner: Chu Han Lin with their picture "See who jumps high." Mudskipper, Taiwan. Chu Han Lin/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

There are plenty of photo contests out there, but few as fun and light-hearted as the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (the Comedy Pet Photo Awards are also good for a laugh). You can check out the full list of winners and highly commended photos online right now. But these are the ones that had us laughing hardest:

About the Competition

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards “aim to widen understanding and engagement with global conservation—for the preservation of biodiversity and the health and enrichment of everyone on Earth.” How? By getting funny photos of wild animals in front of as many people as possible and donating 10% of the revenue from the competition to conservation projects around the world. This year, it’s the Gunung Palung Orang-utan Conservation Program in Borneo. You can read the full conservation statement on their Website for more information.

The Wonderful Winner

Overall winner: Ken Jensen with their picture titled “Ouch!” “A golden silk monkey in Yunnan China – this is actually a show of aggression however in the position that the monkey is in it looks quite painful!” Ken Jensen/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Ken Jensen took home the top prize of a safari for two with Alex Walker’s Serian for this shot titled, “Ouch!”, of a golden silk monkey in China, who seems to be having quite a bad day.

According to Jensen, it’s actually a show of aggression. But the shot very much looks like a still frame from the TV show, Jackass.

Alex Walker’s Serian Creatures on the Land Award

Creatures on Land Award winner: Arthur Trevino with their picture “Ninja Prairie Dog!” “When this Bald Eagle missed on its attempt to grab this prairie dog, the prairie dog jumped towards the eagle and startled it long enough to escape to a nearby burrow. A real David vs Goliath story!” Arthur Trevino/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Arthur Trevino won the “Creatures of the Land” category for the photo, “Ninja Prairie Dog!” I think it’s my favorite of all the shots in this article because it’s just so ridiculous.

Trevino explains that “When this Bald Eagle missed on its attempt to grab this prairie dog, the prairie dog jumped towards the eagle and startled it long enough to escape to a nearby burrow.”

Spectrum Photo Creatures in the Air Award

Creatures in the Air Award and People’s Choice Award winner: John Speirs with their picture “I guess summer’s over.” “I was taking pics of pigeons in flight when this leaf landed on the bird’s face.” John Speirs/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

John Speirs won both the “Creatures in the Air Award” and the “People’s Choice Award” for this photo of a pigeon getting smacked in the face with a leaf. It’s called“I Guess Summer’s Over,” and I think most folks reading this can probably relate.

Creatures Under the Sea Award

Creatures Under the Sea Award winner: Chee Kee Teo with their picture “Time for school.” “A smooth-coated otter ‘bit’ its baby otter to bring it back to and fro for a swimming lesson.” Chee Kee Teo/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Chee Kee Teo picked up the top prize in the “Creatures Under the Sea” category for this hysterical shot of a smooth-coated otter hauling its baby “to and fro for a swimming lesson.”

Amazing Internet Portfolio Award

Amazing Internet Portfolio Award winner: Vicki Jauron with their picture “The Joy of a Mud Bath.” “An elephant expresses his joy in taking a mud bath against the dead trees on the shores of Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe on a hot afternoon.” Vicki Jauron/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Vicki Jauron was awarded the “Portfolio” prize for this series of shots of an elephant having the time of its life while taking a mud bath on the shore of Lake Kariba, Zimbabwe. (It actually makes me want to try one!)

How to Enter Next Year’s Contest

Highly commended winner: Andy Parkinson with their picture “Let’s dance.” “Two Kamchatka bear cubs square up for a celebratory play fight having successfully navigated a raging torrent (small stream!)” Andy Parkinson/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Next year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards will open for entrants in spring, 2022. If it’s like this year, it will be free to enter with prizes provided by the sponsors.