ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Two suspects busted in separate fatal stabbings near Penn Station

By John Annese, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWjFM_0dFdx5Q300
Akeem Loney died after an unprovoked attack while he rode on a northbound No. 2 train at Penn Station in Manhattan on Nov. 21. Theodore Parisienne/for New York Daily News

Two men were in custody Monday in separate fatal stabbings near Penn Station, including a suspect in the shocking death of a street soccer phenom who was senselessly knifed as he slept on a subway last month, police said.

Jamoy Phillip, 26, of Brooklyn was charged in the unprovoked Nov. 21 slaying of Akeem Loney, 32.

He’s accused of stabbing Loney in the neck on an uptown No. 2 train as it pulled into Penn Station about 12:15 a.m., cops said.

Loney was remembered as a star player with Street Soccer USA, a nonprofit organization that uses soccer as a way to reach vulnerable communities and give them access to social services to lift them out of homelessness.

Cops also arrested Sylvester King, 33, of Freeport, L.I., in the Nov. 25 death of a 36-year-old homeless man stabbed in the chest near the Long Island Rail Road entrance at Seventh Ave. and 33rd St.

King has a lengthy criminal record, and has served three stints in state prison since 2007 — one for weapon possession, and the other two for drug dealing, public records show. He was released from prison in April after serving 18 months for an attempted sale of a controlled substance.

Most recently, King was busted on drug sale and robbery charges in September, though the disposition of those cases and whether bail was set wasn’t immediately known Monday night.

In the robbery case, King assaulted his victim in the bathroom of the Senton Hotel on W. 27th St. on June 23, police said. He had consensual sex with the victim, cops said, then accused the man of owing him $3,000. He struck the victim in the face, and took his debit card, phone and house keys, police said

Phillip and King are both charged with murder. The slayings are not believed to be connected.

Both men said nothing as they were led out of the Midtown South Precinct stationhouse Monday evening.

The slayings came amid a series of violent incidents around Penn Station.

On Oct. 24, an argument in the station’s Moynihan Train Hall between two men turned into a bloody knife fight. After squabbling inside the rail station, they pulled out blades on the street, slashing each other at Eighth Ave. and W. 31st St.

Also in October, an out-of-towner in the city on a work assignment was shot and wounded by a stray bullet as he waited for his wife outside Penn Station. The 58-year-old victim was struck when a man opened fire during an argument with another person.

With Kerry Burke

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

Man killed in bloody shooting inside Queens apartment

A man was gunned down Saturday during a clash in a Queens apartment that may have been witnessed by a woman splattered in blood, police said. Cops were called to the 98th St. apartment near 23rd Ave. in Jackson Heights — just a few blocks from LaGuardia Airport — about 7:50 a.m. when they found the 27-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. A woman was also found in the ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Woman bystander shot in ear after gunman opens fire on Bronx street

A gunman opened fire at a rival on a Bronx street, striking a woman in the ear as she was walking home, police said Saturday. The 57-year-old victim was making her way along College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont Village at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 when the shooter pulled a gun and began blasting away, cops said. The woman told police she heard several shots — and a split second later felt a ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

Shoplifter pulls gun on Bronx grocery store employee in caught-on-camera clash

A shoplifter cruising for beef at a Bronx grocery store pulled a gun on a butcher trying to block his escape during a tense caught-on-camera clash, cops said Saturday. The thief was wandering around the Antillana Supermarket on West Fordham Road in University Heights just before 11 a.m. Friday when workers saw him putting several pieces of meat from the butcher’s section into a large paper bag ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Young teen beaten up, robbed in brutal caught-on-camera attack

A crew of thieves mercilessly kicked and punched a 14-year-old boy on a Bronx street during a harrowing caught-on-camera mugging, police said Saturday. The teen was nearing the corner of Southern Blvd. and E. 174th St. — a block from Crotona Park — about 3 p.m. on Wednesday when two men grabbed him and threw him against a fence. One of the muggers asked the teen where he was from, then punched ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Freeport, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Daily News

3 Texas teens arrested over alleged beating that put classmate in ICU

Three Texas teens have been arrested in the alleged brutal beating of a classmate at a house party earlier this month. Cole Hagan, 16, suffered multiple skull fractures and a broken collarbone after the attack, which happened in the late hours of Dec. 3 at a home in Lake Jackson, in the Greater Houston area, according to local reports. Police responded to an assault call around 11:30 p.m. ...
TEXAS STATE
Daily News

Kansas police officer’s dog beheaded in ‘targeted attack,’ authorities say

The 3-month-old puppy of a Kansas police officer was beheaded in what authorities now believe to be a “targeted attack” against law enforcement. The Parsons Police Department in a press release earlier this month revealed they received a call from one of their own, who was reported at the time that his all black, German shepherd dog, named Ranger, had been murdered. The pup was released into ...
KANSAS STATE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy