Can you spot these bobcats photographed in Wisconsin forest?

By Pete Thomas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Saturday shared an image that shows two bobcats camouflaged in a wintry landscape, and asked its Facebook followers:

“There are two bobcats in this snapshot from Lincoln County! Can you find both?”

It’s probably not so much a matter of if viewers will spot both bobcats, but how long it will take them. (One bobcat is clearly more visible than the other.)

The top two images – the same image in different sizes – show how well these predators blend in with their surroundings, and how thick their coats become as winter sets in.

The bottom image provides the answer, with both animals circled.

The WDNR wrote on Facebook: “Bobcats are crafty hunters, and with small prey, they will wait motionless and then pounce. Bobcats hunt small mammals, like eastern cottontail rabbits and snowshoe hares, as well as birds and even reptiles.”

The image was posted as a promotion for the Snapshot Wisconsin program, which allows schools and the public to participate in research by hosting trail cameras that help the state monitor wildlife activity.

