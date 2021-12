I still take COVID serious (triple vaxxed and proud of it) but like you, when Omicron was announced, I just thought, “Well #$%, will this ever end?” The first (official) case in Omicron has now been found in Mississippi. It apparently spreads faster than Delta but early indications suggest it isn’t as virulent.

So hang on. Here we go again.

