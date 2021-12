MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Christmas nearing, the holiday shipping rush is going full blast. Experts predict the volume of online shopping and shipping this season will break records. Delivery services want to keep up the pace with the Christmas rush slowly underway. Below will be listed the holiday shipping deadlines for USPS, UPS, and FedEx delivery services: USPS: December 13-18 will be the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week of the year. Customers can ship their packages through USPS’ Retail Ground service by Wednesday, December 15, so they arrive by Christmas Day. If you are interested in using their First-Class Mail service, USPS encourages those to...

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO