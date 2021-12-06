ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Police charge two individuals in connection to a shooting death

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDb8G_0dFdwCC000

Erie Police have made one arrest in connection with another recent fatal shooting.

Authorities are searching for another suspect connected to the death of Patal Grogan.

24-year-old Grogan died on November 21st after being driven to AHN Saint Vincent Hospital and then taken to UPMC Hamot.

Police said that Grogan had been shot in a vehicle.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny confirms that 21-year-old Anika Duran of Millcreek has been arraigned on charges including criminal homicide.

Senator Dan Laughlin not to run for governor in 2022, endorses another candidate

Duran allegedly admitted to being the driver of the vehicle.

There is also an arrest warrant out for the accused shooter who has been identified as 24-year-old Adrian Thrower of Erie who remains at large.

Police said that the shooting happened during an attempted robbery.

“We have arrested Anika Durran and we’re still looking for Adrian Thrower. Our department along with the United States Marshal Service is looking for him as a fugitive from justice,” said Dan Spizarny, Chief of Police, City of Erie Bureau of Police.

Spizarny said that police believe Grogan was shot near the intersection of 8th and Raspberry Streets.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Erie PD investigating overnight stabbing on E. 22nd St.

A woman is in the hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds early Saturday morning. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. According to the Erie Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of E. 22nd St., where they found the woman. They transported her to UPMC Hamot with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still investigating […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two wanted Erie suspects involved in two homicides now in police custody

Two local suspects involved in two homicides are off the streets and are in custody in different states. According to Erie Police, 39-year old Darryl Gates was apprehended in Baltimore in late November. Gates is wanted on conspiracy to commit homicide charges after fatally shooting 33-year old Rhonda Glover. That shooting taking place on the […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Millcreek Township, PA
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

School district faces two $100M suits after Oxford shootings

Two lawsuits seeking $100 million each have been filed against a Michigan school district, its superintendent, principal and others after four students were fatally shot and others wounded at Oxford High School, a lawyer announced Thursday. The lawsuits were filed in federal court in Detroit, attorney Geoffrey Fieger said Thursday. They were filed on behalf of a […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy