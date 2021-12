Tennis is one of the most popular sport in the world. It is played globally since the last 150 years and it’s popularity seems to be increasing everyday. The usual tennis calendar starts in January and lasts for over 11 months with multiple tournaments played every week. But the tournaments every player prepares for are the grand slams. Technically, there are four major Championships held annually which when combined is called a grand slam, but for some reason, we refer each championship as a grand slam or a major.

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO