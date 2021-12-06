ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harborcreek Township, PA

Man acquitted in a Harborcreek strip club homicide trial suing the state trooper who charged him

By Chelsea Swift
 5 days ago

A man acquitted in a Harborcreek strip club homicide trial is suing the state trooper who charged him.

Corey Kendig was accused of using unjustifiable force after he shot and killed 33-year-old Jeremy Jones.

This fatal shooting took place after a fight in the parking lot of Partners Tavern, a strip club in Harborcreek Township.

Kendig is now claiming that an investigator in the case, State Trooper Nicholas Stolar, lacked probable cause to file the charges against him.

Jack Daneri resigns from position of District Attorney

We reached out to a local attorney to explain why Kendig is suing Trooper Stolar.

“The plantiff was found not guilty so he’s brought this civil case for money damages. He wants an award of money to compensate him for his losses as a result of what he claims to be a reckless investigation,” said Craig Murphy, Attorney.

Murphey said that Kendig claims being prosecuted was a violation of his constitutional rights.

Mat Ecker
4d ago

don't see how he wasn't convicted I'm all for defending yourself but from what I've heard he was getting beat up had enough time to get to his car and retrieve a weapon that to me is no longer self defense if you can make it to your vehicle to get a gun you could of just as easily got in the car and left from what I understand the guy he shot wasn't even fighting him but breaking up a fight smh

