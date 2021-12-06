Texas awarded $2.6M to assist military service members, spouses with workforce training

The Texas Workforce Commission is being given funding to provide workforce training services to military service members and their spouses.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced the funding of $2,677,470 on Monday. Services will be available in Fort Hood and in seven counties.

About 200,000 service members leave the military annually, according to The U.S. Department of Labor.

"... this award will fund services for approximately 1,054 dislocated participants due to higher-than-average demand at Fort Hood and in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties," said the Employment and Training Administration in a release.

The award is part of a National Dislocated Worker Grant, of up to $8,032,410, which allows for the retraining of military members and their spouses as they transition to civilian employment. The funding and program will offer participants with job training and other support services.

"Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, a Service Member Dislocated Worker Grant provides assistance in areas where the demand among dislocated service members and their spouses for employment and training activities exceeds the capacity of state and local resources," said the U.S. Department of Labor.