Panthers’ Jonathan Huberdeau named NHL’s First Star of the week

For his trio of dominating performances last week, Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau was named the NHL’s First Star of the week on Monday.

Huberdeau led the league with eights assists and nine points, fueling the Panthers (17-4-3, 37 points) to three consecutive comeback victories and a spot atop the NHL standings.

Huberdeau, who has had to step up for the team due to injuries to Anthony Duclair and Aleksander Barkov, helped erase a three-goal, third-period deficit against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, including assists on the tying and winning scores. The Panthers went on to beat the Capitals 5-4.

Against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, the 28-year-old tied his career highs in assists (4) and points (5), leading the Panthers back from another three-goal deficit to win 7-4. Florida became the ninth team to earn back-to-back three-goal comeback victories, as well as the fifth team to accomplish this feat in regulation.

The Saint-Jerome, Quebec native finished off the week by recording another assist to help the Panthers overcome multiple one-goal deficits against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The Panthers picked up a 4-3 shootout win against the Blues.

Huberdeau has competed in 24 games this season and is tied for third in the NHL in assists (21) and sixth in points (29).

Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman and Pittsburgh left wing Jake Guentzel earned the NHL’s second and third stars of the week, respectively.