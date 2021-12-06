ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coupa Software Delivers Upbeat Guidance, Tops Q3 Results

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Coupa Software reported Monday third-quarter results that topped Wall Street, led by growth in subscriptions amid ongoing demand. Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP ) fell more than 8% in after-hours trading following the news. Third quarter EPS was 31...

za.investing.com

sgbonline.com

Academy Sports Raises Outlook As Q3 Results Top Wall Street Estimates

Academy Sports + Outdoors again raised its outlook for the year after reporting results for the third quarter ended October 30 easily surpassing Wall Street targets. For the third quarter, net sales increased 18.1 percent to a third-quarter record of $1.59 billion. Wall Street’s consensus estimate has been $1.49 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

RH Soars After Defying Margin Pressure With Upbeat Q3 and Forecast

Investing.com – RH (NYSE: RH ) stock climbed 12% in Thursday’s premarket trading after robust third-quarter results led the company to lift the low end of its annual revenue outlook. Third-quarter net revenue rose 19% to top $1 billion as the company rode a booming housing market to...
STOCKS
Front Office Sports

GameStop Reports Mixed Results in Q3

GameStop posted net sales of $1.29 billion in Q3 2021, up from $1 billion for the same period last year. The video game retailer attributed the increase in sales to new and expanded brand partnerships that include deals with Samsung, LG, Razer, Vizio, and others. Despite the revenue growth, GameStop...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

StealthGas Q3 Results Surpass Estimates

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) reported third-quarter revenue increased by 1.1% year-over-year to $37.5 million, beating the consensus of $31.79 million. Fleet utilization was 97.4% - with 101 days of technical off hire for the quarter, and fleet operational utilization was 94.1%. Operating income increased to $3.3 million, compared to $3.2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Photronics stock surges after profit and revenue top forecasts, and upbeat outlook

Shares of Photronics Inc. PLAB, -1.68% surged 5.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor and flat panel display company reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations and provided an upbeat outlook for the current quarter. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 31 rose to $19.8 million, or 33 cents a share, from $6.5 million, or 10 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 25 cents. Revenue grew 21.4% to $181.3 million, above the FactSet consensus of $175.0 million. Gross margin improved to 28.7% from 26.6% as cost of goods sold rose less than sales at 10.2%. For the fiscal first quarter, the company expects EPS of between 27 cents and 34 cents, while the FactSet consensus was 22 cents, and expects revenue of between $178 million and $186 million, compared with expectations of $170.7 million. "We made strategic investments in 2021 that have positioned us to achieve organic growth as market trends such as the increase in demand from Asia foundries and the adoption of advanced display technologies in mobile applications have driven the market higher," said Chief Executive Peter Kirlin. The stock has slipped 0.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Gitlab Rises 1.5% on Solid Q3 Results, Offers Guidance

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Shares of California-based Gitlab, Inc. (GTLB) gained 1.5% in the extended trading session on Tuesday after the company reported strong results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31. Gitlab operates The DevOps Platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZDNet

PagerDuty surges as fiscal Q3 results and outlook top expectations

IT operations management pioneer PagerDuty this afternoon reported fiscal Q3 revenue and profit that beat Wall Street's expectations, along with an outlook for the quarter's revenue that was higher as well. The report sent PagerDuty shares surging by 12% in late trading. CEO and chair Jennifer Tejada called the results...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
siliconangle.com

Payments software provider Coupa delivers strong earnings but its stock slides

Payments software firm Coupa Software Inc. took a beating in extended trading today even though it delivered a strong third-quarter financial report. The company reported a net loss of $91.2 million, though its earnings before certain costs such as stock compensation came to 31 cents per share. Revenue for the period grew by 40%, reaching $185.8 million.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Recap: Coupa Software Q3 Earnings

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coupa Software beat estimated earnings by 1450.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $52,852,000 from...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Coupa Software

Over the past 3 months, 15 analysts have published their opinion on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

SRAX Inc. Reports Record Q3; Raises Q4 Top-Line Guidance

SRAX reported their 3Q21 quarterly results on November 15, 2021. The company reported 3Q21 revenues of $8.3 million, +219% YoY, and +8% QoQ. SRAX also reported that their 3Q21 EBITDA net loss narrowed to -$790k, with the company simultaneously revealing that their gross margin had widened to 78%. SRAX’s investor...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Coupa Software: Investors Underreact To Poor Billings

Coupa Software's guidance for Q4 points to mid-teen growth rates. Coupa Software (COUP) is a business spend platform. It's a procurement platform that gives businesses control and visibility into their spending. Coupa is a global SaaS platform that covers supply chain, procurement, and finances. From invoicing to payments and contracting, Coupa provides users with insight into the movement of resources through organizations.
COMPUTERS
investing.com

ChargePoint Reports Revenue Beat, Raises Full-Year Outlook

Investing.com — Shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT ) — a hardware and software provider for electric vehicle charging stations — have risen after-hours on the back of its earnings results. ChargePoint announced a loss per share of 21 cents on revenue of $65 million. Analysts polled by Investing.com...
STOCKS
ZDNet

Coupa reports $185.8 million in revenue for Q3

Coupa on Monday published better-than-expected third quarter financial results thanks to increases in subscription revenue. The company, which makes cloud-based spend management software, saw total revenue grow 40% year-over-year to reach $185.8 million. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was 31 cents and subscription revenue grew 40% year-over-year to $164.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Press

Coupa Software Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021. "We delivered another strong quarter with record revenue and profitability," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "As demonstrated by our third quarter results, we are seeing strong adoption of the Coupa platform as our customers continue to prioritize Business Spend Management as a fundamental aspect of their go-forward strategy. With the fourth quarter well under way, we continue to leverage our Value-as-a-Service approach to add strategic customers across many industries and of all sizes."
FINANCIAL REPORTS

