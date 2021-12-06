ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insignia Systems Shares Surge As Company Explores Strategic Alternatives

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — Shares of retailer and consumer packaged goods marketing agency Insignia Systems Inc (NASDAQ: ISIG ) has seen its shares rocket after announcing that it will...

za.investing.com

Benzinga

What's Going On With Insignia Systems Stock Today?

Insignia Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISIG) is soaring on abnormally high volume Wednesday. The stock has been volatile since the company announced a review of strategic alternatives Monday. Insignia Systems said it would enter into the formal process of exploring strategic options in order to maximize shareholder value. "Potential strategic alternatives that...
Benzinga

5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
Benzinga

Why Paysafe Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced company leadership and directors purchased $2.8 million in common shares. Paysafe CEO Philip McHugh purchased approximately 290,000 shares of Paysafe for approximately $1 million on Dec. 3. Paysafe said that other executive officers and independent board members also purchased...
MarketWatch

McKesson stock jumps after profit outlook raised, $4 billion boost to buyback program

Shares of McKesson Corp. hiked up 1.1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care supply and retail pharmacy company raised its full-year profit outlook and announced a $4 billion boost to its share repurchase program. The company now expects fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $22.35 to $22.95, up from previous guidance of $21.95 to $22.55, to reflect an additional 40 cents per share related to the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution program. That compares with the current FactSet EPS consensus for fiscal 2022 of $22.32. The company also announced a new $4.0 billion increase to its stock buyback program. The increase alone represents nearly 12% of the company's market capitalization of $34.29 billion as of Tuesday's close. The stock has rallied 8.9% over the past three months, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has slipped 2.4% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.8%.
investing.com

ChargePoint Reports Revenue Beat, Raises Full-Year Outlook

Investing.com — Shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT ) — a hardware and software provider for electric vehicle charging stations — have risen after-hours on the back of its earnings results. ChargePoint announced a loss per share of 21 cents on revenue of $65 million. Analysts polled by Investing.com...
Benzinga

Why This Investor Plans To Buy CrowdStrike Shares 'On The Close Today'

High growth stocks have taken a beating recently as the prospect of rising rates seems to be dividing the market. Cloud-native cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is among those names, having fallen more than 25% over the last month, but one investor thinks it's time to buy. What To Know:...
Benzinga

Why MongoDB Shares Are Surging Today

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) is trading significantly higher Tuesday morning after the company announced better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter 2022 financial results and issued guidance above estimates. MongoDB reported a quarterly adjusted earnings loss of 11 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 38 cents per share. The...
Benzinga

Franchise Group Hikes Dividend By 67%

Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRG) announced that its Board of Directors approved a 67% increase to its quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of $0.625 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on or about January 15, 2022, to holders of record of the company's common stock on the close of business on December 31, 2021.
pulse2.com

CleanSpark Stock (CLSK): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to recent news from the company. Yesterday, the company...
Motley Fool

Why Oatly Stock Soared 12% Today

Oatly stock is up in conjunction with the bounce in small-cap growth stocks today. The company is a fast-growing food start-up but is still losing lots of money. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
investing.com

Stitch Fix Plunges After Swinging to Q1 Loss; Revenue Guidance Misses

Investing.com - Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) plunged Tuesday in after-market hours after swinging to a fiscal first-quarter loss and painting a dour outlook in a sign that the online personal styling service company is struggling to recapture its pandemic-fueled growth. Stitch Fix was down more than 15% in after-market hours. Active...
investing.com

ARK's new Transparency ETF to begin trading on 8th December

Investing.com – Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has announced that its new ARK Transparency ETF will begin trading on the CBOE BZX Exchange tomorrow. The ETF will trade with the ticker symbol CTRU. The Transparency ETF will be ARK’s third index exchange-traded fund as it seeks to provide investment results that...
investing.com

This “Powell-Powered” 207% Dividend Grower Is Set To Surge In ’22

Jay Powell is finally making noises about kicking his money-printing habit, and we’re going to set ourselves up to profit with an overlooked dividend payer primed to surge in ’22. (This company isn’t sexy, which is why the herd has ignored it, but it makes a product every food or...
