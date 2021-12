For the first time in forever…”Disneyland Forever” fireworks are returning to Disneyland Resort in spring of 2022! I have thoroughly enjoyed the Halloween and holiday fireworks this year, however I am to infinity and beyond excited that this fan-favorite firework show is returning and we’ll have more fireworks to look forward to after the holiday season is over. This show first debuted for Disneyland’s 60th anniversary and it awed fans night after night with its spectacular pyrotechnics and projections. Disneyland fans of course are already ecstatic at this exciting news!

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO