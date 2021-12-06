ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

HEARD AT HALFTIME: White House announces Beijing 2022 diplomatic boycott; Salt Lake City encouraged by IOC meeting; Tokyo 2020 cost savings!

By Rich Perelman
thesportsexaminer.com
 5 days ago

News, views and noise from the non-stop, worldwide circus of Olympic sport:. “The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics games given the PRC’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.”. The announcement by White House Press...

www.thesportsexaminer.com

americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a French minister said they would not be joining the US-backed effort. Washington unveiled its decision not to send a diplomatic delegation earlier in the week, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Australia, Britain and Canada followed suit in a flurry of diplomatic bonhomie on Wednesday. The boycott stopped short of not sending athletes to the February Games but nonetheless infuriated Beijing, which hinted at retaliation on Thursday.
SPORTS
The Independent

China says UK, US and Australia will ‘pay the price’ over diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics

China has said Australia, Britain and the US will “pay the price” for their “mistaken acts” after diplomatic boycott of February’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.“The United States, Britain and Australia have used the Olympics platform for political manipulation,” Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, was quoted as saying at a news conference on Thursday by Reuters.“They will have to pay the price for their mistaken acts.”The ominous warning from the Asian giant comes as a growing number of western countries have backed calls for a governmental boycott of the event.Britain and Canada are the latest countries to...
SPORTS
Quad-Cities Times

WH announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing t o protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki says U.S. athletes will continue to compete and will “have our full support,” but added “we will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games.” “U.S. diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face of the PRC’s egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we simply can’t do that,” Psaki told reporters during Monday's briefing. “We have a fundamental commitment to promoting human rights. And we feel strongly in our position and we will continue to take actions to advance human rights in China and beyond,” Psaki added. Biden this week will host a White House Summit for Democracy, a virtual gathering of leaders and civil society experts from more than 100 countries that is set to take place Thursday and Friday.
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

IOC 'fully respects' US diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Lausanne [Switzerland], December 7 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it "fully respects" the USA government's decision of the diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games 2022 which is set to be held in Beijing. In a symbolic protest against China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang,"...
SPORTS
abc17news.com

Diplomatic boycotts, Peng case test IOC before Beijing Games

GENEVA (AP) — The president of the International Olympic Committee has done his best to stay neutral as Canada, Britain and Australia followed the United States in announcing diplomatic boycotts of the Winter Games in Beijing. Thomas Bach tried to spin the diplomatic snub into a positive by noting each country is allowing its athletes and teams to compete in Beijing. Bach says “we have our full focus on the athletes.” Bach also praised himself for his video calls with tennis player Peng Shuai. The former Olympian from China has mostly disappeared from public view since accusing a former top Communist Party official of sexually assaulting her.
TENNIS
KTLA

Olympic leaders criticize FIFA as activists target meeting

Olympic leaders aimed their ire at FIFA’s president on Saturday over his push for staging more World Cups, during an IOC-hosted meeting that Tibetan students tried to interrupt in a protest against the Beijing Winter Games. FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s plan to stage men’s and women’s World Cups every two years instead of four was previously […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesportsexaminer.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Two bobsled World Cup wins for new citizen Humphries; Ledecky in amazing form at U.S. Open; third World Cup skating win for Erin Jackson

Headline results of noteworthy competitions around the world:. ● Alpine Skiing ● The women’s FIS World Cup circuit was in Lake Louise (CAN) for speed racing, with Olympic Downhill champ Sofia Goggia (ITA) signaling she is going to defend strongly. Goggia, 29, won both of the Downhill races, both times...
SPORTS

