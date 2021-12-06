ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday updates: Raheem Morris congratulates Marlon Davidson

By Matt Urben
 2 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons have now lost three of their last four games following Sunday’s 30-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, due to the NFL adding an extra game to the regular season and an additional playoff seed in each conference, the Falcons remain in the postseason hunt despite their recent struggles.

On Monday, head coach Arthur Smith addressed a number of topics, including Calvin Ridley’s absence, Hayden Hurst’s injury status and how the rushing attack has found its footing in recent weeks.

Calvin Ridley still out

“As soon as we get an update on Ridley, we will let you know,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Monday. “But there’s no update there.”

It seems less and less likely that Ridley will return this season. And as much as fans would love to see No. 18 back on the field, if Ridley’s struggling with mental health, he should take all the time he needs. Even if he was playing, Ridley wouldn’t fix the Falcons’ abysmal pass protection.

Injury updates

Falcons linebacker Ade Ogundeji, safety Richie Grant and cornerback Fabian Moreau were injured during Sunday’s game. Ogundeji and Grant suffered ankle injuries, while Moreau left due to a hamstring injury. Smith said Moreau feels okay, but that the team will see how all three players look when practice resumes this week.

As for tight end Hayden Hurst, who’s currently on the injured reserve list, Smith said he’s back in the building and will practice this week. Since Hurst has been out for three games, he’s eligible to return in Week 14.

Marlon Davidson on his pick-six

Davidson provided one of the few highlights for the Falcons during Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. With less than a minute left in the first half and the Bucs leading by 10, Tom Brady made a bad decision and was picked off by Davidson, who returned it for a touchdown.

The Falcons wouldn’t score another point all game, but Davidson’s play made it interesting at least.

Raheem Morris congratulates Davidson

Former Falcons defensive coordinator and interim head coach Raheem Morris was one of the people to congratulate Davidson after the game. Davidson struggled to get on the field as a rookie but says Morris always believed in him and has remained in his corner.

Morris, who is currently the Rams defensive coordinator, got a win Sunday as Los Angeles blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars to end a three-game losing streak.

Running game resurgence?

The Falcons’ rushing attack has shown flashes of potential all season, but over the past two weeks, it has come alive. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been a big part of this turnaround, rushing for 186 yards on 29 carries in the past two games. Mike Davis and Qadree Ollison have also played a little better in recent weeks.

When the Falcons’ rushing attack is working, it makes the entire offense click. Play-action passing is a huge part of Smith’s system and the more Atlanta improves on the ground, the more effective this offense will be.

Smith believes Atlanta is capable of playing a complete game

We’ve see the Falcons play well for individual quarters, and even a full half on occasion, but the team has yet to play a complete game this season. The lack of depth is arguably the biggest problem with this roster. There’s no doubt it has played a role in the team’s inconsistent performances thus far.

Regardless, Smith believes this team is capable of playing a full game and will continue to work towards it over the final five weeks.

Dustin Colquitt waived

On Monday, the Atlanta Falcons waived punter Dustin Colquitt, who had previously been on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Colquitt was playing well and actually helped stabilize the position after Cameron Nizialek’s rocky first few weeks.

With Hayden Hurst returning and Thomas Morstead winning Special Teams Player of the Week during his first game filling in for Colquitt, the move makes sense.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium gets SEC Championship makeover

Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship game, but the Bulldogs are still going to the College Football Playoff to take on Michigan. As magnificent as Mercedes-Benz Stadium is, Atlanta teams haven’t had much luck there since its opening. This year, the Falcons are 1-5 at home and 4-2 on the road.

