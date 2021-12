There are no signs of anybody stopping Chicago rapper Polo G, who is looking set to have yet another successful project release with his new deluxe, titled Hall Of Fame 2.0. Rather than dropping a few extra songs at the tail end of his previous release Hall Of Fame, Lil Capalot came through with a whole new album, uploading a second disc to streaming services worldwide with help from artists including Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, NLE Choppa, and more. The strategy worked out because, according to the latest sales projections for next week, Polo will station himself at the #3 slot on the charts with a solid first week of sales.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO