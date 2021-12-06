Preston head coach Frankie McAvoy leaves club

Eddie Howe has put Newcastle’s Christmas party on hold as he plots a path out of Premier League relegation trouble. The Magpies finally won their first league game of the campaign at the 15th attempt last Saturday when they got the better of fellow strugglers Burnley to climb from the foot of the table, but head coach Howe has insisted this is no time to celebrate as they prepare for Sunday’s difficult trip to Leicester.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO