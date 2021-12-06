Preston head coach Frankie McAvoy leaves club

Yorkshire say the total number of departures is 16, including six members of the backroom medical team provided by Pavilion Physiotherapy Clinic, and that an interim medical team is in the process of being appointed. Moxon had been signed off from work due to a stress-related illness while Gale had...
According to sports reporter Bruce Feldman, Lincoln Riley, the OU (Oklahoma University) coach is leaving OU to become the new head coach at the University of South California (USC). This was announced via Twitter Sunday (Nov. 28), afternoon.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced a new era Friday with the naming of a new head coach. Rod Underwood will be the next Sporting Director and Head Coach for the men’s first team. Watch:Chattanooga Football Club names new head coach Friday. A CFC release says Underwood...
Miami FC did not have to look far to find its next head coach. The club announced Monday that it hired Anthony Pulis, an Inter Miami assistant coach the past two seasons. The 37-year-old Bristol, England native replaces Paul Dalglish, who parted ways with the team a few weeks ago. Like Dalglish, Pulis comes from deep soccer coaching roots. His father, Tony, has coached in England for 20 years, most recently with Sheffield Wednesday.
Aaron McEneff admitted Hearts were delighted to grind out an ugly victory at Livingston after failing to take three points from previous away games where they had played far better. The Jambos notched their first win on their travels since August through Liam Boyce’s second-half strike at the Tony Macaroni...
Following a year where USC went on a historical unbeaten run during the regular season, women’s soccer Head Coach Keidane McAlpine will become the new head coach at Georgia after leading the Trojans for eight seasons, according to a media release Tuesday. “We are so grateful for Keidane’s service and...
Preston have appointed Ryan Lowe as their new manager following Monday’s sacking of Frankie McAvoy. Lowe resigned from his role at Plymouth earlier on Tuesday after an approach from North End and takes immediate charge at Deepdale.
Montrose moved back up to second in Cinch League One after goals from Craig Johnston and Graham Webster either side of half-time helped them beat Airdrie 2-1 at Links Park. The hosts broke the deadlock in the 20th minute when Johnston calmly tucked a cross past goalkeeper Max Currie.
PRESTON have sacked manager Frankie McAvoy. McAvoy, 54, was appointed on a full-time basis in the summer but has been dismissed with Preston 18th in the Championship. Preston were beaten 1-0 by Lancashire neighbours Blackburn on Saturday, their eighth loss of the season. McAvoy won just three on his nine...
Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is waiting to discover more about the nature and severity of Ryan Jack’s latest injury. The midfielder made three substitute appearances recently after coming back from a calf problem which required surgery and which had kept him out since February.
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst was pleased with the message Rangers sent out in their deserved 1-1 Europa League draw against Lyon in France. The Ibrox men had already qualified for the knockout stage play-offs ahead of the final Group A game against the section winners, but they prevented the home side making it six wins out of six.
Watford manager Claudio Ranieri would like all players to be vaccinated to help keep Covid-19 at bay. Tottenham’s Europa Conference League game with Rennes on Thursday night has been called off following a coronavirus outbreak at the London club.
Wolves boss Bruno Lage has stressed his confidence that the goals will come for his side. The midlands outfit, currently eighth in the Premier League table, have scored only once in their last five games.
Brentford will be without suspended forward Sergi Canos and striker Ivan Toney for the Premier League match against Watford. The versatile Canos, who has played at wing-back in the Premier League this season, sits out a one-game ban after receiving his fifth booking in Sunday’s draw at Leeds.
Eddie Howe has put Newcastle’s Christmas party on hold as he plots a path out of Premier League relegation trouble. The Magpies finally won their first league game of the campaign at the 15th attempt last Saturday when they got the better of fellow strugglers Burnley to climb from the foot of the table, but head coach Howe has insisted this is no time to celebrate as they prepare for Sunday’s difficult trip to Leicester.
Ross County are set to be without Alex Iacovitti for their cinch Premiership meeting with Dundee. The extent of the defender’s hamstring injury is yet to be revealed but he is highly unlikely to feature 10 days after suffering the injury against St Mirren.
Stephen Welsh believes Kyogo Furuhashi is leading the way in Celtic’s high-intensity style of football under Ange Postecoglou. The Hoops defender has noted the increase in tempo in everything the Parkhead squad is doing under the former Australia boss who took over in the summer.
