Drake Withdraws His 2022 Grammy Award Nominations

By Kiyonna Anthony
 5 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Drake has withdrawn both of his 2022 Grammy nominations.

According to the Recording Academy , the Certified Lover Boy and his management team asked the Academy to pull his nods for Best Rap Album for CLB and Best Rap Performance for his song “Way 2 Sexy” (featuring Future and Young Thug), and the Grammy honored his request. No word on what motivated the 6 God to make the shocking decision, but this isn't the first time he opted out of the awards ceremony.

Back in 2019, he joined a slew of hip hop artists, including Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino , who declined invitations to perform at the Grammys that year. After last year's nominations were announced, Drake called out the award show for neglecting to nominate The Weeknd for any awards, despite having a chart-topping album in 2020. He shared via his Instagram Story:

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after. It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just won’t change their ways. The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way. This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up overtime and pass on to the generations to come.”

Drake isn't the only star to call out the Grammys this year. Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus to took social media after being snubbed .

John Batiste led this year's Grammy nominations with 11 nods, followed by Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat -- who racked up multiple nominations. The Grammys will take place on Monday, Jan. 31 on CBS.

