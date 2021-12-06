ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Dominic Cummings: ‘very unwise for No 10 to lie’ about Christmas parties

By Rowena Mason Deputy political editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4GIw_0dFdsN2p00
Dominic Cummings Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC HANDOUT/EPA

Dominic Cummings has said it would be “very unwise for No 10 to lie” about social events that allegedly took place during lockdown last Christmas, after the prime minister’s spokesman insisted that “there was not a party”.

Cummings, who left his role as Boris Johnson’s top aide in autumn 2020, accused his former boss of having “set the course of lying on Covid in spring when he decided to start rewriting history”. He also alleged that some political journalists were “also at parties in No 10 flat”, so were “trying to bury” the story about parties in Downing Street during lockdown.

The Mirror first revealed that two social gatherings were held in Downing Street during restrictions, including a leaving party for a former aide, Cleo Watson, in November 2020, and a Christmas party at which there were games and refreshments that went on past midnight in mid-December.

Two Labour MPs have reported this to the police . In the House of Commons on Monday, Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said people in his Ilford constituency were being prosecuted for holding an indoor gathering on the same day.

Questioning Sajid Javid, the health secretary, he said: “Isn’t it time that the government comes clean about the event in Downing Street on that same day, admit they broke the rules and apologise – or does the secretary of state believe, as the prime minister appears to, that it’s one rule for them and another rule for everyone else?”

Javid replied: “In terms of rules, of course they should apply to everyone, regardless of who they are.”

Ministers have repeatedly been pressed over the gatherings in recent days, with Kit Malthouse, the policing minister, saying a party of the sort that is alleged to have taken place inside Downing Street last December might not necessarily have broken the strict lockdown rules in place at the time.

This contradicted comments made by Dominic Raab, the justice secretary, who conceded on Sunday that a “formal party” of the sort reported would have been contrary to the then Covid-19 guidance.

Amid the confusion, Downing Street hardened its language on the affair, having previously responded by insisting: “All Covid rules were followed.”

The prime minister’s official spokesman declined to say whether an internal investigation had been carried out, but told reporters: “There was not a party, and Covid rules have been followed at all times.”

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

'Formal' No 10 Christmas party would have breached Covid rules, says Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab has acknowledged that a “formal party” in Downing Street last Christmas would have breached Covid-19 guidance but insisted the allegations were “unsubstantiated”. The Justice Secretary on Sunday became the first Cabinet minister to concede that if reports of two crowded gatherings in Number 10 were accurate, they would...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Streeting
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Kit Malthouse
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Furious Tory member quits after hearing Boris Johnson’s ‘barefaced lies’ about No 10 Christmas party

A furious Conservative party member has revealed she quit the party immediately after hearing Boris Johnson’s “barefaced lies” about the No 10 Christmas party.Melanie, a lifelong Tory, phoned to BBC Radio 5 Live to call for the prime minister to resign, saying: “I just cannot believe what he says anymore.”“I resigned five minutes into PMQs [prime minister’s questions], she told the show, adding – of Mr Johnson’s partial apology for the controversy – “It’s just bare faced lies.“He was there, backed into a corner. I am at the point I just think he needs to resign. I think he’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson apologises for offence caused by aides joking about Christmas party

Boris Johnson has ordered an investigation into claims Downing Street staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Christmas party last year and told MPs he was “furious” about footage apparently showing aides joking about it.The Prime Minister apologised “unreservedly” for the offence caused by the footage of his then-spokeswoman Allegra Stratton at a mock press conference.But he insisted that he had been repeatedly assured that “there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken”.I understand and share the anger up and down the country at seeing No 10 staff seeming to make light of lockdown measuresBoris JohnsonMr Johnson...
U.K.
The Independent

Christmas party numbers should not be limited, says No 10

Downing Street has rejected a suggestion from a minister that staff parties should be cancelled or scaled back in the run-up to Christmas.Coming just two days after the Prime Minister urged people to carry on as normal with their Christmas plans, business minister George Freeman appeared to muddy the waters by suggesting parties may depend on how many people are attending.But No 10 slapped down the suggestion, saying restrictions on numbers were “not in the regulations”.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “I think, as you know, Government advice does not set any limits on numbers.”He added: “There is nothing...
WORLD
The Independent

Dominic Cummings: Lots of photos of No 10 parties will ‘get out’

Dominic Cummings has said there are “lots” of photos of parties in No 10 that will “inevitably get out” as Boris Johnson continued to be battered by allegations of rule-breaking festivities in the run-up to last Christmas.The former chief aide-turned-enemy dismissed defences from the Prime Minister’s allies that he would not have known about celebrations going on under his roof amid signs Mr Johnson’s popularity is slumping.Government chief whip Mark Spencer insisted Downing Street staff “were not drinking alcohol” and partying during Covid restrictions after it emerged the Prime Minister’s press chief addressed staff at one event last Christmas.Jack D...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Labour Party#Uk#Epa Dominic Cummings#Covid#Mirror#The House Of Commons
The Independent

Dominic Cummings alleges lockdown party also held in Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat

Dominic Cummings has alleged a Downing Street flat party took place on 13 November when England was in the midst of a second Covid lockdown.It comes after the prime minister ordered an investigation by the cabinet secretary — the most senior servant — into a separate party held before Christmas after footage emerged of No 10 staff joking about the event.Posting on social media, the former senior No 10 adviser Mr Cummings said: “Will the CABSEC [cabinet secretary] also be asked to investigate the *flat* party on Fri 13 Nov, the other flat parties, & the flat’s ‘bubble’ policy…”.The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Jacob Rees-Mogg faces calls to resign for joking about Christmas parties

Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended making a joke about Christmas parties and Covid regulations amid calls for him to resign. The Commons Leader was caught on camera making light-hearted remarks about how the think-tank event he was attending would not be “investigated by the police in a year’s time” – a nod to allegations related to socialising in Downing Street while Covid restrictions were in place.
U.K.
investing.com

Under fire, UK PM apologises for staff joking about Christmas lockdown party

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised on Wednesday after a video surfaced showing his staff laughing and joking about a party in Downing Street during a Christmas COVID-19 lockdown last year when such festivities were banned. For more than a week, Johnson and his team have repeated that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson wants ‘dead cat’ plan B measures to distract from Christmas party, suggests Cummings

Dominic Cummings has suggested that Boris Johnson has asked for so-called plan B restrictions to distract from the leaked video showing No 10 officials joking about a banned Christmas party.The prime minister and senior ministers are today expected to agree the introduction of tighter Covid restrictions at an emergency meeting called in response to the rise of the Omicron variant.Mr Johnson’s former top adviser claimed he would have asked for a “dead cat” to take attention away from footage showing No 10 staff joking about holding a festive party during lockdown last December.Mr Cummings tweeted: “Martin need a f***ing dead...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: No 10 insists PM did not lie about flat refurb ​as Christmas party probe widened

Boris Johnson continues to come under fire as it was revealed he personally asked for more funds for his flat refurbishment – despite claiming, three months later, that he knew nothing about it, an investigation has found. The astonishing revelation – in a report fining the Tories £17,800 for breaking electoral law – triggered a Labour allegation that the PM has “lied to the British public” over the controversy, and that he should consider resigning if this is found to be true.No 10, on the other hand, insists Mr Johnson did no wrong, saying he “acted in accordance” with...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson is forced to placate his standards adviser Lord Geidt after being accused of lying about the lavish makeover of his Downing Street flat

Boris Johnson was yesterday forced to placate his standards adviser after being accused of lying about the lavish makeover of his Downing Street flat. Lord Geidt demanded clarification following an Electoral Commission investigation that raised doubts about Mr Johnson’s denial that he knew a Tory peer was behind donations.
POLITICS
The Independent

New UK mask rules start as Johnson under fire over parties

Tighter restrictions to curb the coronavirus came into force in Britain on Friday, as the government faced new allegations that officials flouted rules they had imposed on the nation with lockdown-breaking parties last Christmas.Face masks are once again compulsory in indoor public spaces in England under the measures British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week to slow the spread of the new omicron virus variant. Vaccination passes will be needed for nightclubs and large events starting next week, and residents will be told to work from home, if possible.The emergence of omicron, which is spreading quickly in Britain,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news: Leaked video shows No 10 joking about party it later denied, as PM urged to ‘be honest’

New leaked footage appears to show Downing Street staff joking last Christmas while preparing a suitable response to potential questions over whether a party in No 10 broke Boris Johnson’s own coronavirus rules.In a recording obtained by ITV News, reportedly made on 22 December, former Downing Street press secretary Allegra Stratton can be seen laughing and saying, “this fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced”, while reminding colleagues: “This is recorded.”Its publication came hours after Sir Keir Starmer called on the prime minister to “be honest” and “own up” about the alleged parties. Asked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

77K+
Followers
38K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy