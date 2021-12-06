ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

This Showstopping NYC Winter Rooftop Is A Pink Picturesque Paradise

By Justine Golata
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSAB2_0dFdsAZO00

Forget red and green, Magic Hour Rooftop is declaring pink the new holiday color!

Magic Hour Rooftop at Moxy Times Square has transformed their space into a wonderful winter lodge—and it might be the most insta-worthy spot we’ve seen.

The après-ski themed rooftop will take visitors on a magical journey 18 stories above Manhattan with their floor-to-ceiling pink log walls, a frosted flower arch glowing with custom pink faux antler chandeliers, and of course, pretty pink cocktails!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yL1nE_0dFdsAZO00
Courtesy of Tao Group Hospitality
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfhgJ_0dFdsAZO00
Courtesy of Tao Group Hospitality

Stop at their stunning carousel photo-op for some gorgeous shots by the 25,000 sparkling crystals hanging overhead or capture a perfect framing of the Empire State Building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mGmW_0dFdsAZO00
Courtesy of Tao Group Hospitality
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vv8tu_0dFdsAZO00
Courtesy of Tao Group Hospitality

The rooftop offers a full brunch and dinner menu that is just as spectacular as the decor—not to mention matching in color!

Try their Double Pink Diamond cocktail with Milagro reposado, pomegranate liquor, lime juice, blueberry Red Bull, and rimmed with triple berry pink sugar or the Moxy Après Ski that’s their signature pink hot chocolate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t8zbR_0dFdsAZO00
Courtesy of Tao Group Hospitality/ The Double Pink Diamond
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPJYD_0dFdsAZO00
Courtesy of Tao Group Hospitality/ Après Ski

Satisfy your sweet tooth with their photogenic Pink AF Pancake Stack, Pink Bling Donut Ring, or the Pink S’mores Stack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPNYX_0dFdsAZO00
Courtesy of Tao Group Hospitality
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmRSa_0dFdsAZO00
Courtesy of Tao Group Hospitality

Beyond all of their themed drinks and bites, Magic Hour offers a wide selection of wines, beers, and spirits on top of more savory meals like Jersey Hamburger Sliders, Grilled Shrimp Tacos, and a Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

Open Monday through Sunday, reservations are recommended but walk-ins are welcome.

Find out more on their website here .

See more
wintery themed rooftops in NYC with everything from fire pits, igloos and blankets

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Secret NYC

Eataly’s Rooftop Has Transformed Into A Wonderful Wintry Oasis

The rooftop at Eataly Flatiron is an oasis in the heart of Manhattan, and the perfect spot to tuck yourself into on a cold winter day!. Like in past seasons, Eataly has been welcoming the change in weather by decking out their rooftop space with beautiful, seasonal-appropriate furnishings and decorations. Winter is no different this year as an Italian countryside theme has replaced the festive autumnal Serra D’Autunno one that had been up since October.
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

These Adorable Chalets Just Opened With The Best Views Of The Rockefeller Center Ice Rink

Now this may be the very best spot for views of the Rockefeller Center Tree…. In part because you’ll get to avoid the crowds below!. New this year, Coach has partnered with Rockefeller Center to bring eight custom-built chalets for the public to enjoy right under the Christmas tree, overlooking the iconic ice rink. Each one is heated and decked out with Coach holiday decor, making it the perfect place to hang when you need a break from the holiday hustle and bustle (especially of Midtown).
LIFESTYLE
Secret NYC

Everything You Need To Know About SantaCon’s Manhattan Takeover This Weekend

SantaCon is debatably the most popular NYC bar crawl of the year, with droves of visitors entering the city for the all-day drinking spectacle. And though it was canceled last year due to COVID (much to many New Yorkers’ delight…drunk Santas in the streets are not super fun for locals), it will be back this year. So yes, expect to see tons of Santas roaming around the city this weekend!
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

Stroll Beneath A Canopy Of Colorful Lanterns At This Free Holiday Art Installation

You can enjoy a colorful light show, get a good pic and give back to a great cause at Brookfield Place with their annual “Light Up Luminaries”!. Adding to all of the amazing light displays in the city, Brookfield Place has their own colorful lantern feature created by design studio the LAB at Rockwell Group that is inspired by the season’s traditions of sharing, giving and community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Secret NYC

This Enchanting Winter Wonderland Just Opened In NYC

Ring in the holidays at Watermark’s winter wonderland! The outdoor seasonal experience is now open at Pier 15 NYC, and you can get your tickets here. Who would say no to jolly holiday treats and seasonal films on a jumbo screen, overlooking a breathtaking NYC skyline? At Watermark Winter Wonderland, you’ll get all of it and more. Step into a 7,500 square ft. outdoor winter wonderland , where holiday treats and experiences await!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

The Venue Hosting The Stunning Princess Diana Exhibit Has Finally Been Revealed

This stunning first-ever walk-thru documentary coming to NYC unveils the untold stories of Princess Diana—and its exact location has finally been announced!. The ‘Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access’ is coming to NYC this January, and the venue was finally chosen to be at 445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn, NY 11201. Step into the 13,000-square-foot venue and discover the untold stories of an icon ….
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

An Insane Shark Exhibit Is Opening At The Museum Of Natural History Next Week

NYC is going to become home to dozens of sharks this winter…. And no, it isn’t because of a crazy migration pattern (though they have been spotted off NYC coasts before )! After the incredible new Hall of Gems and Minerals , NYC’s iconic American Museum of Natural History is opening their newest exhibit on Wednesday, December 15 dedicated to one of nature’s most misunderstood creatures: sharks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pink Diamond#The Pink#Rooftop#Picturesque#The Empire State Building#Jersey Hamburger Sliders#Grilled Shrimp Tacos#Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Secret NYC

20 Best Holiday Light Displays Illuminating NYC This December

With Thanksgiving well behind us, New York City has kicked into full holiday hysteria. Here’s a list of some of the best holiday lights to see around NYC!. Even with virtual tree lighting ceremonies and no SantaCon , the holiday spirit in NYC still holds strong! Lights have been appearing all across the boroughs, dazzling New Yorkers everywhere they look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Secret NYC

NYC’s Pulse-Racing ‘Money Heist’ Experience Opens This Month!

We’re only a few days away from NYC’s highly-anticipated “Money Heist” immersive experience , and tickets are already almost sold out!. The infamous masked bandits are planning their newest attack on the landmarked skyscraper and bank hall Skylight One Hanson , formerly the Williamsburg Savings Bank Clocktower, and they’re looking for new members . Do you have what it takes to join the infamous gang as they take over the Big Apple?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

A 20,000-Square-Foot Toys ‘R’ Us Flagship Is Opening Right Outside NYC

Millennials were crushed when the beloved toy store of their childhood, Toys”R”Us, shut down in 2018. And though the store didn’t quite leave for good — its new owners brought back two stores in 2019, but they closed again earlier this year due to COVID — it’s a making a real big comeback at NJ’s American Dream Mall. Yes, the one with the largest indoor water park in the Western Hemisphere and 16-story indoor ski slope .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

The Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Available To Rent On Airbnb This Month

Get ready to scream “KEVIN!!!” through the halls, because Airbnb is hosting another amazing booking — and it’s perfect for the holidays. After recreating Sarah Jessica Parker’s iconic Sex & the City brownstone (and closet!) last month for New Yorkers to stay in, Airbnb is back with another once-in-a-lifetime takeover — though you’ll have to travel out to the Chicago suburbs .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

A Guide To All The Holiday Markets Open In NYC This Season

One of the best things about the holiday season in the city is our amazingly festive holiday markets!. Even though Halloween has yet pass, no one can help looking ahead to the holiday season soon approaching. After many holiday markets were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, we can rightfully celebrate a little early because announcements have been made for the return of some of NYC’s very favorites!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Get Tickets To This Magical Winter Wonderland Displaying NYC’s Stunning Views

Watermark Winter Wonderland is sprucing up the season with an immersive holiday experience! Tickets are now on sale for this jolly wonderland!. Overlooking the breathtaking NYC skyline, you’ll get to enjoy holiday treats and watch seasonal films on a jumbo screen, the perfect opportunity to make the yuletide gay. In a 7,500 square ft. waterfront venue featuring scenic views of Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg bridges, step into a true winter wonderland. Across the Illuminated Wonderland Tunnel, seasonal delicacies and experiences await…
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
414
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy