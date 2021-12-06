This Showstopping NYC Winter Rooftop Is A Pink Picturesque Paradise

Forget red and green, Magic Hour Rooftop is declaring pink the new holiday color!

Magic Hour Rooftop at Moxy Times Square has transformed their space into a wonderful winter lodge—and it might be the most insta-worthy spot we’ve seen.

The après-ski themed rooftop will take visitors on a magical journey 18 stories above Manhattan with their floor-to-ceiling pink log walls, a frosted flower arch glowing with custom pink faux antler chandeliers, and of course, pretty pink cocktails!

Stop at their stunning carousel photo-op for some gorgeous shots by the 25,000 sparkling crystals hanging overhead or capture a perfect framing of the Empire State Building.

The rooftop offers a full brunch and dinner menu that is just as spectacular as the decor—not to mention matching in color!

Try their Double Pink Diamond cocktail with Milagro reposado, pomegranate liquor, lime juice, blueberry Red Bull, and rimmed with triple berry pink sugar or the Moxy Après Ski that’s their signature pink hot chocolate.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with their photogenic Pink AF Pancake Stack, Pink Bling Donut Ring, or the Pink S’mores Stack.

Beyond all of their themed drinks and bites, Magic Hour offers a wide selection of wines, beers, and spirits on top of more savory meals like Jersey Hamburger Sliders, Grilled Shrimp Tacos, and a Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

Open Monday through Sunday, reservations are recommended but walk-ins are welcome.

Find out more on their website here .

See more