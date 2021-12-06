ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO's `Succession' Leads Critics Choice TV Awards Nominations with 8

By City News Service
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - HBO's ``Succession'' garnered eight nominations to lead the field today as the Critics Choice Association announced its TV category nominees for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

Winners will be announced Jan. 9 during a live broadcast that will air on The CW network and TBS.

``Succession,'' a comedy-drama about the four grown children of a mogul vying to succeed their father in running a large media and entertainment conglomerate, was one of eight shows nominated for Best Drama Series.

In addition, seven of the show's actors were nominated in various categories, including Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Co-stars Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen scored noms for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook will vie in the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

Also nominated for Best Drama Series were ``Evil'' (Paramount+), ``For All Mankind'' (Apple TV+), ``The Good Fight'' (Paramount+), ``Pose'' (FX), ``Squid Game'' (Netflix), ``This Is Us'' (NBC) and ``Yellowjackets'' (Showtime).

Meanwhile, ``Evil'' and HBO's ``Mare of Easttown'' pulled in five nomination apiece.

Several programs earned four nominations each, including ``The Good Fight,'' ``This Is Us,'' ``Only Murders in the Building'' (Hulu), ``Ted Lasso'' (Apple TV+) and ``WandaVision'' (Disney+).

Paramount+ came away with five nominations in all.

Film category nominations are scheduled to be announced Dec. 13.

Photo: Getty Images

TVLine

People's Choice Awards 2021: Loki and Only Murders Among TV Winners

The proletariat has spoken. The 47th annual People’s Choice Awards were handed out Tuesday night during a live ceremony from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Heading into the Kenan Thompson-hosted simulcast, which aired on NBC and E!, NBC’s This Is Us led the small-screen pack with six nominations across five categories. Other multi-nominated shows included ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, Disney+’s Loki and WandaVision, NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and Netflix’s recently renewed Outer Banks — all with four nods apiece.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘And Just Like That’ Debuts, ‘Succession’ and ‘The Voice’ End

A number of season finales are on tap for the next seven days, ranging from Succession to The Voice and The Masked Singer. A sequel series to Sex and the City and a number of holiday-related shows on the broadcast networks are also on their way in the week between Dec. 9 and Dec. 15. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show More than a decade after...
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Apple's 'CODA' nominated for nine Hollywood Critics Association Film awards

Apple TV+ original film "CODA" has received nine Hollywood Critics Association Film Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Indie Film. "CODA" follows Ruby, a young girl who is a child of deaf parents and who acts as an interpreter for them as she is the only hearing member of her family. When Ruby discovers a talent for singing and wants to apply to the Berklee School of Music, it causes friction in her family, which depends on her for their fishing business.
MOVIES
Variety

Critics Choice Awards Film Voters Guide: Memorable Moments and a Pivotal Year

In 2003 at the eighth annual Critics Choice Awards, there were three in the actor race: Jack Nicholson for “About Schmidt,” Daniel Day-Lewis for “Gangs of New York” and Robin Williams for “One Hour Photo.” There was a tie — between Nicholson and Day-Lewis — but Williams ended up stealing the show when Nicholson invited him on stage. “Robin would you come up and would you give the funniest acceptance speech I ever gave?” Nicholson inquired. Williams then launched into a lengthy “speech” that had stars from Renée Zellweger to Nicole Kidman howling and was praised by the media. It remains...
MOVIES
Deadline

SAG Preview: With The Golden Globes On Ice, Will SAG & Critics Choice Nominations Write Oscar’s New Script?

For the past several years I have written a variation of this column that almost always pairs an analysis of potential SAG Awards and Golden Globe nominees, as well as throwing in some speculation about the way winds are blowing with the often very predictive Critics Choice Awards (I am a member). All three of these groups traffic in movie and television categories and can be right more often than they are wrong. They also serve as kind of a roadmap for Oscar voters, whose chance to fill out their ballots comes much later down the line in the seemingly...
MOVIES
celebritypage.com

Critics Choice Association Reveals TV Category Nominees For The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has just announced the TV category nominees for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Paramount+ Evil also earned five nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Mike Colter), Best Actress in a Drama Series (Katja Herbers) and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Andrea Martin and Christine Lahti).
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Insight: The Critics Choice TV Nominatons For 2022 Continue To Show A Baffling Mix For An Increasingly Irrelevant Awards Show

Set to air on January 9th on both TBS and The CW is the 2022 Critics Choice TV Awards, a yearly award given out by primarily internet journalists (not me, I refuse to be a part of the organization behind it) represented by the Critics Choice Association. Like most award shows for television, the categories are rife with “what the hell is going on here?” and that isn’t much different here for the Best Animated Series category which features both entries for kids AND adults, thereby showcasing internet journalism’s ineptitude in being able to accept animation not as an industry, but as a genre.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Six Feet Under’ Follow-Up in Early Development at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

UPDATED: A follow-up to “Six Feet Under” is in very early development at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. At this time, no writer is attached to the project. Likewise, no plotline has been decided, meaning it could be a reboot or more of a sequel series following up on existing characters from the show in the present day, but no decision has been made. Original series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are all attached to executive produce the new project. At this time it is unclear if the project will move beyond the discussions...
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Shannen Doherty is 'really proud' of List of a Lifetime' after her film's Critic's Choice Award nomination

Shannen Doherty is 'really proud' of her movie 'List of a Lifetime' after it received a Critic's Choice Award nomination. The 50-year-old actress was first diagnosed with cancer 2015 and she has described the Lifetime TV movie - a story about a woman diagnosed with breast cancer looking for the child she gave up for adoption - as "a labor of love".
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Power of the Dog, ‘Passing’ Lead Alliance of Women Film Journalists Award Nominations (EXCLUSIVE)

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” led the nominations from the Alliance of Women Film Journalists (AWFJ). The emotional western was nominated for best film, director, adapted screenplay, and in acting and craft categories. With 25 individual categories, the awards are divided into three sections: the standard “best of” section, the “Female Focus” awards and “EDA Special Mentions.” Women dominated the “best of” section, with three of the five slots occupied by women. Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” was the second most-nominated film, landing nine nominations, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” scored eight. “2021 has been a surprisingly great year for films, especially...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Olivia Colman in HBO’s ‘Landscapers’: TV Review

As a genre, true crime is about applying a comprehensible narrative to horrifying acts that otherwise would be beyond comprehension. Even as the events it depicts are disturbing, the genre is comforting because it relies on a structure that allows us to process the worst of human nature and behavior. The construction of narrative is at the heart of HBO’s four-hour limited series Landscapers. Applying modes of classic Hollywood storytelling and aesthetics, writer Ed Sinclair and director Will Sharpe use a 1998 double murder that fascinated the U.K. as a platform for a mystery and a love story. This is true...
TV SERIES
beverlypress.com

54 students nominated for TV Awards

The Television Academy Foundation announced nominees for the 41st College Television Awards on Dec. 8. The awards recognize excellence in student-produced programs from colleges nationwide and the recipient of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship. The Academy nominated 54 students from 185 entries submitted from 58 colleges and...
COLLEGES
HuffingtonPost

Gifts For People Who Love HBO's 'Succession'

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: “Succession” season. If you know someone who is glued to their couch every Sunday night, gasping in delight as America’s worst family emotionally terrorizes each other, then have we got a gift guide for you. We are mere days away from the season three finale, and with fan theories bouncing around the internet like wild, there’s no better time to grab a few Roy family-themed holiday gifts for the “Succession” lover in your life.
TV & VIDEOS
