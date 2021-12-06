HBO's `Succession' Leads Critics Choice TV Awards Nominations with 8

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - HBO's ``Succession'' garnered eight nominations to lead the field today as the Critics Choice Association announced its TV category nominees for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

Winners will be announced Jan. 9 during a live broadcast that will air on The CW network and TBS.

``Succession,'' a comedy-drama about the four grown children of a mogul vying to succeed their father in running a large media and entertainment conglomerate, was one of eight shows nominated for Best Drama Series.

In addition, seven of the show's actors were nominated in various categories, including Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Co-stars Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen scored noms for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook will vie in the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

Also nominated for Best Drama Series were ``Evil'' (Paramount+), ``For All Mankind'' (Apple TV+), ``The Good Fight'' (Paramount+), ``Pose'' (FX), ``Squid Game'' (Netflix), ``This Is Us'' (NBC) and ``Yellowjackets'' (Showtime).

Meanwhile, ``Evil'' and HBO's ``Mare of Easttown'' pulled in five nomination apiece.

Several programs earned four nominations each, including ``The Good Fight,'' ``This Is Us,'' ``Only Murders in the Building'' (Hulu), ``Ted Lasso'' (Apple TV+) and ``WandaVision'' (Disney+).

Paramount+ came away with five nominations in all.

Film category nominations are scheduled to be announced Dec. 13.

