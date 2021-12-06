UConn football fills weekend with official visits, lands pair from Loomis Chaffee School

Bristol Central star Victor Rosa visited UConn over the weekend and seemed to re-affirm his commitment when he tweeted, "locked in, ready to work." Shawn McFarland/The Courant

UConn football coach Jim Mora began making good on his promise to keep Connecticut talent in state, landing commitments from a pair of Loomis Chaffee School standouts after a weekend filled with official visits.

Tight end Denzel Mountali, a native of Vancouver, British Columbia, and cornerback Derek Spearman, originally from Cornelius, North Carolina, announced their decisions on social media.

“After an amazing [official visit],” the 6-foot-4, 214-pound Spearman said, “I am excited to announce my commitment to UConn. I will be an early enrollee and want to thank the schools that recruited me.”

Spearman, a former Princeton commit, is a three-star recruit and No. 124 safety in the nation according to 247sports with offers from Georgetown, Purdue, Miami, UAB and FIU.

Loomis Chaffee finished 9-1 to win the New England prep title with a victory over Milton Academy on Nov. 22. Mountali was first team All-Founders League on offense, Spearman on defense.

“Thank you to all of the coaches who have coached and mentored me into the player I am today,” the 6-5, 230-pound Mountali said via Twitter. “Time to work.”

Mountali is not ranked by 247sports but had offers from Marshall, Yale, Columbia and Fordham.

They join Brady Wayburn, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound three-star offensive lineman at Loomis Chaffee who had previously committed to UConn and reaffirmed his commitment Sunday.

Mora, who took over the UConn program on Nov. 28, has been traveling across the state, attending high school games and visiting coaches. Over the weekend, he stayed on campus and hosted about a dozen potential recruits for official visits, including 6-0, 190-pound three-star quarterback Elijah Warner, the son of NFL Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner who threw for 2,746 yards and 26 touchdowns for Brophy College Prep in Phoenix.

Victor Rosa, the versatile 6-0, 193-pound Bristol Central quarterback, also appears to have locked in his commitment to the Huskies. “We’re locked in, ready to work,” Rosa tweeted during his official visit. Rosa led Bristol Central to the Class L quarterfinals, where the Rams lost to Maloney, 49-14. He finished with 41 rushing touchdowns and eight passing touchdowns this season and is a three-star athlete ranked No. 139 in the nation according to 247sports.

Donovan Branch, a Winter Garden Foundation Academy defensive end from Florida who committed to UConn while Randy Edsall was coach, had re-opened his recruitment . Branch is back in the Huskies’ fold. “I’m coming home,” Branch said via Twitter on Sunday night .

Stroudsburg (Pa.) 6-4, 230-pound two-star DE Nathan Voorhis also recommitted after this weekend’s visit. He had offers from William & Mary, Lehigh University, Holy Cross, Youngstown State, Lafayette and Colgate.

Among the many players also receiving offers over the weekend were Tyrone Brown , outside linebacker from Baylor who is in the NCAA transfer portal; former Delaware and current junior college running back Will Knight ; Class of 2023 four-star athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot from Temple High School in Texas; and former Baylor DE Bralen Taylor from Butler Community College in Kansas.

