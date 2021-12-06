ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

UConn football fills weekend with official visits, lands pair from Loomis Chaffee School

By Dom Amore, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HvJSO_0dFds3TY00
Bristol Central star Victor Rosa visited UConn over the weekend and seemed to re-affirm his commitment when he tweeted, "locked in, ready to work." Shawn McFarland/The Courant

UConn football coach Jim Mora began making good on his promise to keep Connecticut talent in state, landing commitments from a pair of Loomis Chaffee School standouts after a weekend filled with official visits.

Tight end Denzel Mountali, a native of Vancouver, British Columbia, and cornerback Derek Spearman, originally from Cornelius, North Carolina, announced their decisions on social media.

“After an amazing [official visit],” the 6-foot-4, 214-pound Spearman said, “I am excited to announce my commitment to UConn. I will be an early enrollee and want to thank the schools that recruited me.”

Spearman, a former Princeton commit, is a three-star recruit and No. 124 safety in the nation according to 247sports with offers from Georgetown, Purdue, Miami, UAB and FIU.

Loomis Chaffee finished 9-1 to win the New England prep title with a victory over Milton Academy on Nov. 22. Mountali was first team All-Founders League on offense, Spearman on defense.

“Thank you to all of the coaches who have coached and mentored me into the player I am today,” the 6-5, 230-pound Mountali said via Twitter. “Time to work.”

Mountali is not ranked by 247sports but had offers from Marshall, Yale, Columbia and Fordham.

They join Brady Wayburn, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound three-star offensive lineman at Loomis Chaffee who had previously committed to UConn and reaffirmed his commitment Sunday.

Mora, who took over the UConn program on Nov. 28, has been traveling across the state, attending high school games and visiting coaches. Over the weekend, he stayed on campus and hosted about a dozen potential recruits for official visits, including 6-0, 190-pound three-star quarterback Elijah Warner, the son of NFL Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner who threw for 2,746 yards and 26 touchdowns for Brophy College Prep in Phoenix.

Victor Rosa, the versatile 6-0, 193-pound Bristol Central quarterback, also appears to have locked in his commitment to the Huskies. “We’re locked in, ready to work,” Rosa tweeted during his official visit. Rosa led Bristol Central to the Class L quarterfinals, where the Rams lost to Maloney, 49-14. He finished with 41 rushing touchdowns and eight passing touchdowns this season and is a three-star athlete ranked No. 139 in the nation according to 247sports.

Donovan Branch, a Winter Garden Foundation Academy defensive end from Florida who committed to UConn while Randy Edsall was coach, had re-opened his recruitment . Branch is back in the Huskies’ fold. “I’m coming home,” Branch said via Twitter on Sunday night .

Stroudsburg (Pa.) 6-4, 230-pound two-star DE Nathan Voorhis also recommitted after this weekend’s visit. He had offers from William & Mary, Lehigh University, Holy Cross, Youngstown State, Lafayette and Colgate.

Among the many players also receiving offers over the weekend were Tyrone Brown , outside linebacker from Baylor who is in the NCAA transfer portal; former Delaware and current junior college running back Will Knight ; Class of 2023 four-star athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot from Temple High School in Texas; and former Baylor DE Bralen Taylor from Butler Community College in Kansas.

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
thespun.com

Colin Cowherd Believes He Knows Why Brian Kelly Left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly shocked the college football world on Monday evening when he left Notre Dame for LSU. He seemed to be perfectly comfortable as the head man for the school, especially after another successful 11-1 season. That said, when the best conference comes calling, it’s very hard to say no...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Has Big Brian Kelly Prediction

Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Former Notre Dame QB has blunt reaction to Brian Kelly news

There was a seismic shift in the college football landscape on Monday night when it was reported that Brian Kelly would leave Notre Dame after ten seasons to become the head coach of the LSU Tigers. When word leaked of the contract numbers, it became pretty obvious why Kelly decided...
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Edsall
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loomis Chaffee School#Uconn Football#American Football#Bristol Central#Courant Uconn#Princeton#Uab#Fiu#Milton Academy#All Founders League#Twitter#Time#Yale#Columbia#Fordham#Nfl Hall Of Famer
theadvocate.com

Where will LSU coach Brian Kelly and his family live? Local Realtor offers us some ideas

Where can a football coach making roughly $10 million a year live in Baton Rouge? Anywhere he wants. Quita Cutrer doesn’t know where Brian Kelly and his family will settle down, but as real estate agent to two of the past three LSU head football coaches and many of their assistants, she has some ideas. It’s likely to be expensive, convenient to campus and probably not one where you can knock on the front door to introduce yourself.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Place
Vancouver, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Manny Diaz takes shot at Miami over his firing

Manny Diaz was fired by Miami on Monday after spending days with his job status in limbo. He took a shot at the school over the way his firing was handled. Miami was engaged in a very public pursuit of Mario Cristobal for about two weeks before ultimately reaching a deal with him. The school’s pursuit of Cristobal played out all the while Diaz was still employed as the head football coach.
MIAMI, FL
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy