WASHINGTON (CBS) — The United States Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ nomination to be the next U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts. Rollins will be the first Black woman to hold the position. Rollins was confirmed by a vote of 51-50 along party lines, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. Her nomination moved forward from the Senate Judiciary Committee following a tied vote in September – the first time there’s been a roll call vote in the committee for a U.S. Attorney in 30 years. President Joe Biden nominated Rollins for the job in July. But Arkansas...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO