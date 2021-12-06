Sylvester Stallone to Star Paramount Plus Series ‘Kansas City’ From Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter

Sylvester Stallone is set to star in a new drama series at Paramount Plus from Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter, Variety has learned.

The series, set in present day, follows legendary New York City mobster Sal (Stallone), who is faced with the startling task of reestablishing his Italian mafia family to the modernized, straight-shooting town of Kansas City, Missouri. There, Sal encounters surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power.

Both Sheridan and Winter will writer and executive produce “Kansas City,” with Winter serving as showrunner. A writers’ room is currently ongoing. Stallone will executive produce in addition to starring, with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari of 101 Studios also executive producing. MTV Entertainment Studios will also produce.

The series marks the first regular television of Stallone’s career. He is best known for his work leading the “Rocky,” “Rambo” and “Expendables” film franchises. For his work on the original “Rocky,” Stallone was nominated for the Academy Awards for both best actor and best original screenplay. He was nominated for best supporting actor in 2016 for playing Rocky in “Creed” opposite Michael B. Jordan. Stallone’s other notable film roles include “Tango and Cash,” “Demolition Man,” and “Cliffhanger.”

He is repped by CAA.

“Kansas City” is the latest scripted series Sheridan has set up since extending his rich overall deal with ViacomCBS back in February. In addition to the smash hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Sheridan also has the prequel series “1883” coming to Paramount Plus on Dec. 19. Most recently, Sheridan’s Jeremy Renner-led drama “Mayor of Kingstown” debuted on Nov. 14 on Paramount Plus.

Winter is known for his work on shows such as “The Sopranos,” “Boardwalk Empire,” and “Vinyl,” all of which aired on HBO. He has also written films such as “The Wolf of Wall Street,” for which he earned an Academy Award nomination for best adapted screenplay.