Kansas City, MO

Sylvester Stallone to Star Paramount Plus Series ‘Kansas City’ From Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
Sylvester Stallone is set to star in a new drama series at Paramount Plus from Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter, Variety has learned.

The series, set in present day, follows legendary New York City mobster Sal (Stallone), who is faced with the startling task of reestablishing his Italian mafia family to the modernized, straight-shooting town of Kansas City, Missouri. There, Sal encounters surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power.

Both Sheridan and Winter will writer and executive produce “Kansas City,” with Winter serving as showrunner. A writers’ room is currently ongoing. Stallone will executive produce in addition to starring, with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari of 101 Studios also executive producing. MTV Entertainment Studios will also produce.

The series marks the first regular television of Stallone’s career. He is best known for his work leading the “Rocky,” “Rambo” and “Expendables” film franchises. For his work on the original “Rocky,” Stallone was nominated for the Academy Awards for both best actor and best original screenplay. He was nominated for best supporting actor in 2016 for playing Rocky in “Creed” opposite Michael B. Jordan. Stallone’s other notable film roles include “Tango and Cash,” “Demolition Man,” and “Cliffhanger.”

“Kansas City” is the latest scripted series Sheridan has set up since extending his rich overall deal with ViacomCBS back in February. In addition to the smash hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Sheridan also has the prequel series “1883” coming to Paramount Plus on Dec. 19. Most recently, Sheridan’s Jeremy Renner-led drama “Mayor of Kingstown” debuted on Nov. 14 on Paramount Plus.

Winter is known for his work on shows such as “The Sopranos,” “Boardwalk Empire,” and “Vinyl,” all of which aired on HBO. He has also written films such as “The Wolf of Wall Street,” for which he earned an Academy Award nomination for best adapted screenplay.

Variety

Trans Performer Isis King Is Grateful to Play a ‘Happy Character With No Trauma’ on ‘With Love’

Amazon Prime Video hosted a festive holiday-themed screening and party at Neuehouse Hollywood on Thursday night to celebrate the debut of its new series “With Love”. The show follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato), along with their close-knit group of family and friends as they navigate love and relationships during the holidays. Each of the show’s five episodes take place on a different holiday over the course of a year, with the premiere episode centered on Christmas Eve/Nochebuena. Creator Gloria Calderón Kellett, who also stars as the siblings’ free-spirited aunt Gladys Delgado, told Variety that “With Love” was...
TV SERIES
Variety

Cameo George, First Black EP of ‘American Experience,’ Previews Upcoming Season (EXCLUSIVE)

Since she was appointed executive producer of “American Experience” in July 2020, Cameo George has been busy expanding and diversifying the slate of PBS’ signature historical documentary series, with the upcoming 34th season the first produced in full under her direction. The new “American Experience” season will kick off on Feb. 7 with Michael Bicks and Anna Lee Strachan’s “Riveted: The History of Jeans.” About how jeans became a staple of clothing worldwide, it is one of six feature documentaries in the season, five of which were commissioned by George, the first Black woman to helm “American Experience.” George replaced Mark...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Titane’ Filmmaker Julia Ducournau on How This Was The Hardest Script She Has Ever Written

French director Julia Ducournau, who burst onto the world filmmaking scene in 2016 with “Raw,” admits it wasn’t easy to come up with her latest film, “Titane.” “I think that it is the hardest script I’ve ever had to write, although I’m very young in my career,” she tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “But I think that I never struggled as much as I did for this one for many reasons. I was very scared of the expectations that people had for my second film, knowing that “Raw” had found its success.” On the podcast, Ducournau discusses her journey to creating...
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg on Authentic Casting in ‘West Side Story’: ‘This Is the Way to Do It’

Steven Spielberg has a simple reason for why he made sure Latino characters were played by Latino actors in his “West Side Story” adaptation. “This is the way to do it,” the director said Tuesday at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “This is the way we are in this world. This is where we should have always been, but this is very important, especially in ‘West Side Story.’ We have to get it right. It’s not that other productions didn’t get it right in their own way, but I just did not want to make this reimagining without complete representation [and]...
MOVIES
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
State
Missouri State
City
Kansas City, MO
Variety

The Betty White Centennial: Celebrating ‘100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life’

Betty White has penned three memoirs and spent a lifetime in the public eye. When author Ray Richmond was approached to write a book timed to White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17, he questioned whether there was anything left to uncover about her sui generis life and career. Once he went down the rabbit hole of a quick “facts about Betty White” Google search, Richmond was hooked. “Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life,” published this week by Becker & Mayer Books,” became a five-month intensive study on what makes Betty White so beloved as an entertainer and such...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

‘Six Feet Under’ Follow-Up in Early Development at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

UPDATED: A follow-up to “Six Feet Under” is in very early development at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. At this time, no writer is attached to the project. Likewise, no plotline has been decided, meaning it could be a reboot or more of a sequel series following up on existing characters from the show in the present day, but no decision has been made. Original series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are all attached to executive produce the new project. At this time it is unclear if the project will move beyond the discussions...
TV SERIES
Variety

Lou Diamond Phillips and Daughter Gracie Phillips to Guest Star on Fox’s ‘Cleaning Lady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lou Diamond Phillips and his daughter, Gracie Phillips, have signed on to guest star on the upcoming Fox drama “The Cleaning Lady,” Variety has learned exclusively. This will mark the first time the father-daughter duo has acted together onscreen. The series stars Elodie Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son, Luca (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle). But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer to Host 2022 Critics Choice Awards (TV News Roundup)

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced that Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will co-host the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which air on The CW and TBS on Jan. 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. Diggs is known for starring as Sam Bennett in the ABC medical drama “Private Practice.” Other prominent credits include appearing in the film “Brown Sugar” and the original Broadway production of “Rent.” Currently, he stars on The CW drama “All American.” Byer first broke out with her appearance on MTV’s “Girl Code” and has since become known for hosting the competition series “Nailed It!” and “Wiped Out!,” the...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Terence Winter
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Ron Burkle
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Variety

LL Cool J, Run-DMC and More Remember Hip-Hop Photographer Ricky Powell in Fantastic Exclusive Clip From ‘The Individualist’

Why was pioneering hip-hop photographer Ricky Powell important? This exclusive clip from the forthcoming Showtime documentary “The Individualist” — which premieres tonight (Dec. 10) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime — will explain. In the mid-1980s, Run-D.M.C., the Beastie Boys and LL Cool J were the pioneers taking hip-hop into arenas and the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart — and they were all on the “Raising Hell” tour together. Powell, who died on Feb. 1, was on the tour — he even had a bunk on the Beasties bus — and he made the most of it, taking multiple candid...
MUSIC
Variety

‘And Just Like That’ Boss Michael Patrick King Explains Why He ‘Destroyed’ Carrie’s World

SPOILER ALER: Do not read if you have not watched the first two episodes of “And Just Like That,” streaming now on HBO Max. When Michael Patrick King committed to bringing “Sex And the City” back to series, he needed to figure out a way to push the original 1998 show’s edge into 2022. So he did what any streaming service would do in this era of storytelling and he changed the narrative by killing off a big character. Literally. In the closing moments of “And Just Like That’s” premiere episode, King flipped the series on its head by killing off John “Big”...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Harold and Maude’ at 50: An Oral History of How a ‘Harrowing’ Flop Became a Beloved Cult Classic

It was the original cult film. A movie you had to show your girlfriend or boyfriend so they understood you. And it was the comedy Variety called “as much fun as a burning orphanage.” Making “Harold and Maude” wasn’t easy, and releasing it to the general public was even harder. But 50 years on, the touching, droll and subversive story of a troubled teenager, played by Bud Cort, who falls in love with a nearly 80-year old free spirit, played by Ruth Gordon, still feels fresh and funny. The idea for the film was hatched by Colin Higgins, a UCLA film student who lucked...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story’ Can’t Recapture the Roar of the Original: TV Review

“Tiger King” once roared on Netflix. Now, the docuseries franchise about exotic animal collectors can barely muster a squeak. “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story” is the latest chapter in the ongoing, unbelievable saga of big cats and their suspect, and sometimes criminal, owners. Much like Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was an eccentric star — though some would use that term loosely — and private zoo owner in the original “Tiger King.” The new, three-episode miniseries digs deeper into his past and alleges several incidents of sexual abuse and violence against former romantic partners and colleagues. However,...
ANIMALS
#Original Series#Paramount Plus#Italian#101 Studios#Mtv Entertainment Studios#The Academy Awards#Caa#Paramount Network#Hbo
Variety

Sundance Unveils 2022 Short Film Program, 40th Anniversary Retrospective Collection

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival has unveiled its short film program, curated from an all-time high of 10,374 submissions. The films — encompassing categories like domestic and international live-action as well as animation — will screen throughout the hybrid festival in person, at satellite venues, and online. “Short films are such a vital part of the independent storytelling culture that Sundance Institute has consistently put its full support behind. We’re all happy for the opportunity this year’s hybrid in-person and online,” said Kim Yutani, director of programming at Sundance. In addition to the new crop of shorts, Sundance will also roll out a...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Law & Order’ Revival at NBC Adds Camryn Manheim

Camryn Manheim has been cast in NBC’s “Law & Order” revival premiering on Feb. 24, 2022. As a series regular, she will play Lieutenant Kate Dixon. Dixon is a new character to the famed Dick Wolf series. She takes over from Lieutenant Anita Van Buren, who was played by S. Epatha Merkerson in Seasons 4 through 20. Merkerson was unavailable for the “Law & Order” revival as she is currently appearing in Dick Wolf’s “Chicago Med.” Manheim is best known for starring as lawyer Ellenor Frutt in the ABC legal drama “The Practice,” a role that won her both an Emmy Award...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Band’s Visit’s’ Sasson Gabay: A Tewfiq for a Lifetime

Sasson Gabay was not always sure about the musical “The Band’s Visit,” now playing at the Dolby Theater. In fact, “I thought it was a really crazy idea,” he says. But little did the Israeli film actor know that that “crazy idea” would take him to a Broadway stage and over 17 U.S. cities for a national tour, defining a large portion of his illustrious career. After its opening, the musical “The Band’s Visit” went on to win 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Book, as well as the 2017 Obie Award and a Grammy Award in 2019 to...
MOVIES
Variety

From ‘West Side Story’ to ‘Snow White,’ Rachel Zegler Is Living Her Own Hollywood Fairytale

One tweet is all it took. “Thank me when you’re famous,” wrote Rachel Zegler’s friend Makena Reynolds, who sent the then-highschooler a tweet in 2019 announcing an open casting call for “West Side Story.” One “I-don’t-know-how-I-booked-it” self-tape and several months of callbacks later, Zegler got the part. She was going to be Maria in Steven Spielberg’s newest musical adaptation. “It’s kind of crazy to look back on that girl who was singing show tunes in her bathroom, and I wonder what she would think of me now,” the 20-year-old tells Variety. The young actress says hers was the second self-tape Spielberg saw during casting...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Monkees’ Manager on Michael Nesmith’s Final Months: ‘He Died Knowing They Were Beloved — He Finally Got It’

In the future, when they talk about performers who did it all the way to the end, they may talk about Michael Nesmith, who died Friday of heart failure at 78. When he enthusiastically pushed to do a Monkees farewell tour this fall with his longtime compatriot Micky Dolenz, he probably had little idea that the end was so close at hand, but certainly he and others knew that the window was closing on how long he had to put himself out in front of fans for any extended trek. Monkees devotees who saw the first few shows on the...
MUSIC
Variety

How the ‘Swan Song’ Score Evokes Drama and Sci-Fi

Writer and director Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song,” which premieres Dec. 17 on Apple TV Plus, straddles the line between science fiction and drama as Mahershala Ali plays Cameron, a dying man who is presented with a choice that could save his family from grief. Composer Jay Wadley came onto the movie late in the game; there was already a preliminary cut, which meant not only did he get to see Ali’s performance on-screen, but he got a sense of the editing, writing and cinematography. So he didn’t have to play around with sounds and work on music cues theoretically — he...
MOVIES
Variety

Why Limited Screen Time Shouldn’t Prevent Bradley Cooper From Being an Oscar Frontrunner for ‘Licorice Pizza’

Paul Thomas Anderson is the rare filmmaker who doesn’t just make movies – he makes events. People eagerly anticipate his next project. They make a point to see it in the theater as soon as possible. They even haul themselves out to Westwood Village for a screening. (I personally love the area but judging by the complaints on Twitter, this is a huge sacrifice.) And for most people, it seems Anderson’s latest, “Licorice Pizza,” was worth the trip. Of the many elements of the film that are praised – the story, direction, cast, aesthetic – there seems to be a general...
MOVIES
Variety

Twitch Streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Cast in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Twitch gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will make his animated movie debut, opposite Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg, in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the fourth installment in the hit family-friendly monster franchise. Blevins, who has 17 million followers on Twitch, will play a character named Party Monster in the Sony Pictures Animation feature. He most recently made a cameo as himself in Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy “Free Guy.” He also appeared on the second season of Fox’s reality music competition show “The Masked Singer” as “Ice Cream.” Blevins first gained wide attention in March 2018 when he played “Fortnite” with Drake, Travis Scott and...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

