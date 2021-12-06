Regents Schools Questioned About Donor Funds

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa D-N-R is asking hunters to review safety procedures after several weekend hunting accidents — including one that was fatal. Conservation officers are still investigating the details of the shooting of 37-year-old Nathan Sharpnack of Winterset — who was hit and died while deer hunting in Marion County Saturday. They have also received reports of a hunter taken to the hospital after being shot in the stomach while deer hunting in southern Muscatine County. Another person was treated and released from the hospital in Waukon after a slug grazed his right hand and forearm during a deer drive in Allamakee County. A pheasant hunter was hit with four pellets in the neck and face area while hunting in Calhoun County. He was treated and released. The D-N-R education coordinator says it’s time for everyone to step back and review safe hunting practices to avoid any more shootings.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO