(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is seeking a second term next year. He announced his re-election in a campaign video Tuesday. Democrat Sand said he’s running because there are, “too many people putting partisan interests ahead of the public interest, too many people protecting insiders — doing what they want instead of what they’re supposed to do.” Sand notes that he has a Democrat, a Republican, and an independent in senior positions in the office. He was reportedly considering a run for governor but didn’t mention that in his re-election video. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann accuses Sand of using the auditor’s office to make a partisan attack on Republican Governor Kim Reynolds’ use of pandemic relief to pay staff in her office.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO