Allianz starts shift toward capital light model with $35B life reinsurance deal

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllianz SE sees further opportunities to free up capital from its life insurance back book in the U.S., and more broadly, after announcing plans to reinsure $35 billion of U.S. fixed-index annuity liabilities. Under the transaction, announced Dec. 3, Talcott Resolution Life Insurance Co. and Resolution Life Group Holdings...

Variety

Horizon Media, Madison Avenue’s Long-Time Independent Media Shop, Sells Minority Stake

Horizon Media, one of the largest advertising companies not owned by the big publicly-traded entities that dominate the industry, intends to sell off a minority stake to investment firms, ending its decades of pursuing a purely go-it-alone strategy. Horizon, long controlled by entrepreneur Bill Koenigsberg, said it had sold a piece of the company to Temasek, a Singapore investment firm. LionTree Advisors, an investment firm led by Aryeh Bourkoff, will also become an investor as part of the transaction.  Financial terms were not disclosed, but Koenigsberg is to remain “the long-term majority shareholder” of the agency. Horizon was founded in 1989,...
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

AXA XL taps senior underwriter for commercial bonds

AXA XL has announced the appointment of Theresa Giraldo as senior underwriter for commercial bonds on its political risk, credit and bond team. Giraldo will be based in New Jersey and will work across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. “Theresa brings a wealth of experience in the commercial bonds market,”...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allianz Se#Reinsurance#Life Insurance#Pimco#Allianz Global Investors#Swiss#Resolution Re
spglobal.com

FEATURE: Strategic metals availability may jeopardize EV targets: industry

Strategic or critical metals availability at the right price may threaten some countries' ability to meet electric vehicle take-up targets, disordering the energy transition, key metals industry players told S&P Global Platts. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Nickel, cobalt and lithium used in...
INDUSTRY
CBS News

Evergrande defaults on $1.2B in foreign bonds, Fitch says, as China intervenes in debt-ridden real estate sector

Beijing — Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. China's government sparked a crisis within the property industry when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms as well as rampant consumer speculation.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
etftrends.com

Quants Are Ready to Descend Upon the Corporate Bond Market

Quantitative trading has made its mark in equities, but now mathematically-based strategies are ready to descend upon the corporate bond market. The early image of a Wall Street trader was someone with nerves of steel who had an uncanny ability to determine where an asset was heading. Now, intuition is being swapped out for computers and mathematical wizards who can crunch data in order to make a trading decision.
STOCKS
Axios

Private equity's climate footprint gains focus

Look for carbon emissions from companies held by private equity to come under increasing scrutiny, a new report finds. Driving the news: MSCI, the investment research and data firm, is out with its list of trends and topics to watch in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) space. One of...
ECONOMY
investing.com

UniCredit shines on Orcel's $18 billion investor payout promise

MILAN (Reuters) -Investors welcomed a pledge by new UniCredit Chief Executive Andrea Orcel to return at least 16 billion euros ($18 billion) to them under his new strategy to 2024, sending the Italian bank's shares to a 22-month high on Thursday. UniCredit plans to generate sufficient new capital to pay...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Deutsche’s DWS snafu strengthens case for sale

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) retention of a 79% stake in DWS (DWSG.DE), the asset management subsidiary it floated in 2018, has always been questionable. Fund businesses enjoy a valuation premium to unloved banks, implying that 23 billion euro Deutsche trades at a discount to the sum of its parts. That looks accurate: strip out the DWS stake and its share of the asset manager’s profits, and the core bank trades at 6.9 times 2023 earnings, using median Refinitiv estimates, compared with 7.7 times on average for euro zone banks.
BUSINESS
Reuters

BlackRock spreads iShares custody work across Wall Street

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) is adding Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) as custodians for its $2.3 trillion U.S. iShares exchange-traded funds, diversifying beyond long-time partner State Street Corp (STT.N). The world's largest asset manager...
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Corporate Owned Life Insurance Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Allianz, AXA, Nippon Life Insurance

Corporate Owned Life Insurance Market is the latest research study published by Ample Market Reports which evaluates the market, highlights opportunities to analyze risk side, and leverage strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing, Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allianz, AXA, Nippon Life Insurance, American Intl. Group, Aviva, Assicurazioni Generali, Cardinal Health, State Farm Insurance, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance, Munich Re Group, Zurich Financial Services, Prudential, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance, Sumitomo Life Insurance, MetLife, Allstate, Aegon, Prudential Financial, New York Life Insurance, Meiji Life Insurance, Aetna, CNP Assurances, PingAn, CPIC, TIAA-CREF, Mitsui Mutual Life Insurance, Royal & Sun Alliance, Swiss Reinsurance, Yasuda Mutual Life Insurance, Standard Life Assurance.
ECONOMY

