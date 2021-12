Mike Davis still remembers the championships he won while playing at English Park and Grove Park as a member of the Bankhead Jaguars youth football team. He's excited to show a photo of a trophy, which he somehow still has, from when he was named the MVP of one of those championships. Davis remembers walking each day from where he lived at the Hollywood Court Developments to W.J. Scott Elementary School. He made some of his best memories in the school's cafeteria, library, and gymnasium.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO