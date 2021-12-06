ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Colin Farrell to Reprise Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series for HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDMFL_0dFdpgVt00

Colin Farrell has officially signed on to star in and executive produce a series spinoff of “ The Batman ” in which he would again play The Penguin, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

Farrell will first portray the villainous character in “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson, which is due to be released on March 4, 2022. The series would then reportedly delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld. Variety first reported the series was in development back in September, though Farrell was not attached at that time.

Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the series. Along with Farrell, “The Batman” director Matt Reeves and the film’s producer Dylan Clark would executive produce the Penguin series under their 6th & Idaho and Dylan Clark Productions banners respectively. Warner Bros. Television would produce.

Reps for HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television declined to comment.

Farrell is best known for his many film roles, winning praise for starring in features such as “The Lobster,” “In Bruges,” and “Seven Psychopaths.” On the TV side, he recently starred in the BBC and AMC Plus drama “The North Water” and previously starred in “True Detective” Season 2 at HBO. He most recently wrapped shooting on “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which reunited him with “In Bruges” writer-director Martin McDonough and co-star Brendan Gleeson.

Farrell is repped by CAA, managers Ilene Feldman and Claudine Farrell, and attorney Steve Warren.

The Penguin, a.k.a. Oswald Cobblepot, is one of the most famous members of the Batman Rogues Gallery, recognizable by his top hat, monocle, and wide variety of deadly umbrellas. On the live-action side, the character has previously been played by actors like Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor.

Should the Penguin show go forward, it would be the second spinoff series from “The Batman” at HBO Max. The streamer has already ordered a drama set within the Gotham Police Department , with Joe Barton attached as the showrunner. It is part of WarnerMedia’s attempt to launch a new interconnected Batman universe across all of its platforms.

There are several other live-action DC shows in the works at HBO Max, including the “Suicide Squad” spinoff “Peacemaker” starring John Cena, a “Green Lantern” series from Greg Berlanti, and a “Justice League Dark” series from J.J. Abrams among several others. Variety exclusively reported in November that a pilot based on the DC characters “Dead Boy Detectives” had set its entire main cast and begun production.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Variety

Ben Affleck Says Directing Made Him a Better Actor

Becoming a director has changed Ben Affleck as an actor. Affleck, who made his directorial debut with 2007’s gripping thriller “Gone Baby Gone,” said “being on the other side” of the lens made him realize what works on camera. “I’ve kind of changed as an...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special Debuts First Look Featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint

HBO Max has released the first image from its upcoming special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” which is premiering on Jan. 1 — and it shows stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in conversation in the Gryffindor common room. The program was taped at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London. The reunion will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the eight-movie series that began with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which was released in November 2001. “The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person...
ENTERTAINMENT
FanBolt.Com

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ to Premiere Exclusively on HBO Max

It’s official Magic Mike fans! The third installment in the franchise, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, will be debuting exclusively on HBO Max. Here’s what we know about the project!. Magic Mike’s Last Dance Details. The news just dropped this afternoon, November 29th, that Magic Mike’s Last Dance is headed to...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Greg Berlanti
Person
Burgess Meredith
Person
Robin Lord Taylor
Person
J.j. Abrams
GamesRadar+

Danny DeVito talks Colin Farrell as the Penguin – and says he's open to returning as the villain

Danny DeVito has said he approves of Colin Farrell as The Penguin – and said he'd like to return as the character. "I love Colin Farrell. He's one of my favorite actors. I can't wait!" DeVito told Forbes. An unrecognizable Farrell will play the role in Matt Reeves' The Batman, which is due out next year. DeVito, meanwhile, played Penguin in Tim Burton's Batman Returns, released in 1992.
MOVIES
Deadline

James Gunn’s ‘Peacemaker’ Spinoff Bows Official Trailer And Key Art For HBO Max

The eagerly awaited debut of Peacemaker, the HBO Max series written and directed by James Gunn, has released its official trailer and key art. The show, produced by Peter Safran and starring John Cena in the title role, explores the continuing story of the character in the aftermath of Gunn’s 2021 DC film The Suicide Squad.  It’s about a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. In addition to Cena, the series stars Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Steve Agee as Economos and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith. The eight-episode series debuts Thursday, January 17 with three episodes, followed by one episode weekly through February 17. Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Danny DeVito Will Reprise Penguin Role If Director Tim Burton Wants Him To

Actor Danny DeVito--who has written a Penguin comic included as part of DC's newly-released Gotham Villains Anniversary anthology--is letting it be known that he is interested in reprising his 1992 role as that villain from Batman Returns. Speaking with Forbes, DeVito said his only requirement is that director Tim Burton come back for whatever project that might give this opportunity shape.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” Series

HBO Max has premiered the full-length, three-minute trailer for James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” spin-off series “Peacemaker”. The eight-episode series will take place after that film’s events but also explore the origins of John Cena’s title character as Peacemaker must deal with emotional turmoil in his own life. The series...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dylan Clark Productions#Caa#The Batman Rogues Gallery
Deadline

Cobie Smulders To Reprise Maria Hill Role in Marvel Series ‘Secret Invasion’

EXCLUSIVE: Cobie Smulders is set to reunite with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury on Marvel’s Secret Invasion, reprising her her MCU role of Maria Hill. The Disney+ crossover comic event showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. A rep for Marvel declined comment. Secret Invasion also stars Ben Mendelsohn — reprising his role as Skrull Talos — Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott. Smulders has reprised the role in several Marvel pics including Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain America: Civil War and every Avengers film. She recently received strong reviews for her portrayal of Ann Coulter in American Crime Story: Impeachment.  She is repped by UTA and Gang, Tyre.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

The Batman - Colin Farrell to Reprise Role of Penguin in HBO Max Series

Olin Farrell has officially signed on to star in and executive produce a series spinoff of “The Batman” in which he would again play The Penguin, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Farrell will first portray the villainous character in “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson, which is due to be...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max’s “Station Eleven” Series Trailer

HBO Max has premiered the trailer for “Station Eleven,” the post-apocalypse set drama that follows the survivors of a devastating flu pandemic as they attempt to rebuild society. The saga reportedly spans multiple timelines and is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Primetimer

Joshua Malina urges Mel Gibson to be canceled: "Why is Hollywood still hiring this raging anti-Semite?"

In a piece for The Atlantic, The West Wing alum wonders why Gibson keeps getting high-profile gigs, from starring in Starz's John Wick prequel series The Continental to directing a new Lethal Weapon movie. "May I humbly suggest that in addition to a robust inclusion policy, Warner Bros. needs an equally robust exclusion policy?" says Malina. "How about “Don’t hire racist, anti-Semitic misogynists”? Free advice: Avoid this trifecta, Warner Bros. You want a triple threat? Don’t hire Mel Gibson; search for the next Donald O’Connor! And it’s not just Warner Bros. that’s wearing moral blinders. Earlier this year it was announced that Gibson will star in a John Wick origin series for Starz and Lionsgate Television. How did this guy become such a hot ticket again? Is it just that memories of his hate speech have faded, while Hollywood’s recollection of his box-office pull remains? It is inarguably true that the main targets of Gibson’s prejudice are the Jews, but what boggles my mind is that Hollywood is also overlooking his profound misogyny and forays into anti-Black racism. I wish anti-Jewish hatred alone were enough to get him cast into the wilderness, but, hey, if it has to be because of his other prejudices, I’m okay with that. Let him take the hundreds of millions he’s already earned in Hollywood and retire somewhere nice to contemplate his life choices. I hear the Judean Hills are lovely this time of year."
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Raised by Wolves: Season Two Teaser Released for HBO Max Sci-Fi Series (Watch)

Raised by Wolves will be back for its second season in February, and HBO Max has now released a teaser for the sci-fi series’ return. Starring Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, and Travis Fimmel, the series follows a pair of androids who are raising a group of six human children. The second season finds the ‘parents’ facing new challenges.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Animated ‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Diabolical’, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Renewed, ‘The Office’ on Freeform, ‘Raised by Wolves’ Trailer, ‘A.P. Bio’ Canceled, New HBO Max ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series, and More!

The Boys is getting another spinoff series at Amazon Prime Video. Diabolical is an animated series which reveals unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler. The streamer previously ordered a young adult superhero college based series.
TV SERIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Heads to Disney Plus in January

“Eternals,” the most recent chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will soon be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. The superhero film will land on Disney Plus in just over a month on January 12. Disney made the announcement on Friday, just one week ahead of the theatrical release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the next highly anticipated MCU film. “Eternals” will be available with an Imax enhanced expanded aspect ratio, like 13 other MCU films on Disney Plus. Marvel Studios' #Eternals arrives to @DisneyPlus on January 12 ✨ pic.twitter.com/wUdAg7kVO9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 10, 2021 Directed by Oscar...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy