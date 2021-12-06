ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Carter Back Together with Melanie Martin After CPS Call

TMZ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Carter is going back to square one with his baby mama -- trying to patch things up after a dramatic weekend ... which included a call to Child Protective Services. Aaron tells TMZ ... he's back with fiancée Melanie Martin, and they're trying to work it all out for...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 31

JanisLee
5d ago

All I see here an attention seeking drug addict with his 15 minutes of fame GF. Prayers for that child 🙏

Reply
22
Dynamo
5d ago

Boy he looks like he could be Travis Barkers son

Reply(4)
17
Related
MIX 107.9

Aaron Carter Splits With Fiancee A Week After The Birth Of Their Child

In relationship news, Aaron Carter and his fiancee Melanie Martin have called it quits one week after welcoming their baby boy Prince. Aaron confirmed the breakup via Twitter on Tuesday. “I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life,” tweeted Carter about the breakup. I’ve never felt more devastated and […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Aaron Carter Spotted On Tense Phone Call As New Dad Declares Estranged Family Used His Ex To Conspire Against Him

Aaron Carter was spotted laying on the driveway of his Lancaster, Calif. home — which he just listed for $850,000 — after his shocking split from baby mama Melanie Martin. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 33-year-old troubled pop star was snapped on an intense phone call. He was sporting black sweatpants and white hoodie with just socks on his feet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Carter
Ok Magazine

Aaron Carter Looks To Unload $850,000 Southern California Property Days After Welcoming First Child — Tour The Family-Friendly Home

Aaron Carter is looking to unload his Lancaster, Calif. home. The singer listed the five bed, four bath abode for $849,900. He purchased the property back in November 2020 for $620,000, which would net him a cool profit on the sale. The home spans over 4,000-square-feet and is complete with a luscious green lawn and four car garage.
LANCASTER, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Carmen Nys Says that Aaron Carter is Lying

Lots of people get dragged into unwanted drama, but rarely like this. During a rant that lasted for dozens of tweets, Aaron Carter had a lot to say. He shared that he found out that his fiancee, Melanie Martin, had been in secret communication with his estranged family. This betrayal...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Aaron Carter Announces Split From Fiancee Melanie Martin 1 Week After Welcoming Son, Slams ‘Conniving’ Family

Just one week after welcoming their first child, Aaron Carter and fiancée Melanie Martin have split. “Due to personal reason [SIC] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Carter, 33, tweeted on Tuesday, November 30. “There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé [SIC] ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Protective Services
imdb.com

What's Really Going on After Aaron Carter Accused Brother Nick of Trying to Put Him Under Conservatorship

In the midst of coping with heartbreak, Aaron Carter appears to be dealing with family drama as well. Just one week after the 33-year-old singer and his fiancée Melanie Martin welcomed their baby boy, Prince, the two decided to call it quits. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Aaron shared the breakup news on social media and also accused his ex of betraying him by communicating with his estranged family members, including his twin sister Angel Conrad. While Aaron didn't disclose if Melanie was in contact with his brother Nick Carter, he did reference their tumultuous relationship in several tweets. "I was deceived and lied...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Aaron Carter's controversial romance on again, 'stuck in a perpetual cycle of breaking up and getting back together,' more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early December 2021, starting with this former couple… Here we go again! On Dec. 3 — three days after Aaron Carter first announced that he and off-and-on love Melanie Martin had broken up and less than two weeks after they welcomed son Prince together — the former child star tweeted that they were "over." By Dec. 5, however, they'd apparently reconciled. "I love you for giving me the greatest gift. You are an amazing woman … my everything. I am so grateful for you my darling," he tweeted, adding that "relationships aren't easy" but that he and Melanie "love, cherish and adore" their son. The new mom, meanwhile, took to her Instagram Story to apologize for her role in their recent split, which was spurred by Aaron's realization that Melanie had been communicating with his estranged sister, Angel Carter, behind his back. "My intentions in contacting his sister Angel were not of ill intent. I wanted to try to resolve the situation so we could all be a family. I now realize that wasn't my place and I never should've done that. I let my feelings get the best of me as I was hormonal and pregnant and would take it back if I could. I did this out of love, [but] I know it was wrong. I hope he can find it in his heart to forgive me," she wrote, according to People magazine. On Dec. 7, E! News reported that, according to a source, "[Aaron and Melanie] have been fighting throughout their relationship and are stuck in a perpetual cycle of breaking up and getting back together. So while they are back together for now, it's likely only a matter of time before they break up again."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Danileigh's Sister Is Breaking Her Silence About How DaBaby Treated DaniLeigh

The drama between DaniLeigh and DaBaby has continued to unfold in recent days, and now, her family has gotten involved in the ordeal. The fighting started on Nov. 15 after DaniLeigh claimed that she wanted to take a Plan B pill, and DaBaby became upset and kicked her out of their house. The police were eventually called, and DaBaby claimed that DaniLeigh had attacked him. Now, she's been charged with assault.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vanity Fair

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Fast After Kanye Prays to “Get My Family Back Together”

Breakfast. It’s the most important meal of the day. Some gastronomical wisdom out there prescribes that you eat breakfast like a king. Others say this or that or the other thing is the breakfast of champions. And sometimes, if you’re very lucky, you get to feast your eyes on two parts of a surprising coupling in the celebrity world in the morning—a little added nutritional value for your trouble. Such was the case of one guy from the Netherlands, a music journalist traveling in the U.S., who ate breakfast next to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Beverly Hills Hotel this weekend.
BEAUTY & FASHION
kurv.com

Smollett Back On Stand After Calling Hoax Claim ‘100% false’

(AP) — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett will return to the witness stand at his trial after telling jurors that claims he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself are “100% false.” Prosecutors will continue cross-examination Tuesday of Smollett. He’s on trial on charges that he lied to Chicago police about the January 2019 attack in downtown Chicago. On Monday Smollett refuted testimony from two brothers who said last week that the gay, Black man orchestrated the assault and paid them $3,500 to carry it out. Smollett says the money was for meal plans and training because he wanted to get more toned. Smollett testified that “there was no hoax.”
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Former child actor Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ashanti's Sister Details Severe Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Well-Known Ex

It came as a shock last year when it was revealed that Ashanti's sister, Kenashia "Shia" Douglas, was involved in a violent relationship. It was during the 32-year-old's birthday post in 2020 that she revealed her battered face. Her teeth were knocked out, there was blood coming from her nose, she had a black eye, and she included video clips of her reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw.
PUBLIC SAFETY
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Unable to Walk, In Early Stages of Dementia [Report]

Earlier this year, fans' fears were confirmed by reports that Wendy Williams has serious health problems. That is why she has not returned to the show, temporarily replaced by a rotation of guest hosts. In some ways, Wendy has never been more popular -- but fans shouldn't expect to see...
CELEBRITIES

