US Military Has Acted Against Ransomware Groups: Report

By Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US military has taken offensive action against ransomware groups, said Gen. Paul Nakasone, head of US Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency (NSA), according to new reports. His comments indicate the military...

IN THIS ARTICLE
