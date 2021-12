WASHINGTON — A deal is in the works that would lead to Discovery absorbing WarnerMedia in a $43 billion deal. Under the terms of the deal, WarnerMedia, which is currently owned by AT&T and itself owns HBO, CNN, Cartoon Network and the Warner Bros. television and film studio, would be combined with Discovery, which operates a slew of cable channels with unscripted and how-to content including Animal Planet, TLC, Discovery Channel and Science Channel.

